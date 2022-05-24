Remilk Names Kobi Altman as CFO

25-year veteran brings finance expertise and rigor from global manufacturing companies to food tech start up

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilk, the food-tech innovator reimagining dairy, announced Kobi Altman joined its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Kobi Altman brings with him more than 25 years of executive financial experience in large global industrial organizations. Most recently Kobi served as executive vice president and CFO of ICL Group Ltd, a leading global specialty minerals company. Prior to that, Kobi worked at Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd for nine years, assuming various executive finance positions in the US and Israel. His last position was as CFO of Teva Generics, a $10 Billion medicines sales and manufacturing business. Kobi also held key managerial finance roles at Amdocs Ltd, both in the US and Israel.

"We are happy and proud to welcome Kobi Altman," said Aviv Wolff, Remilk's co-founder and CEO. "The wealth of knowledge, experience, and capabilities Kobi brings with him, applying decades of financial expertise developed at large, global companies are a significant contribution to our team as we accelerate Remilk's growth and charge forward, executing our mission of disrupting the entire dairy industry with our animal-free dairy."

Kobi Altman said, "I am thrilled to join Remilk's fascinating journey. As we just announced our plans to build the world's largest manufacturing facility of its kind in Kalundborg, Denmark, I'm truly excited to take part in the global revolution the company is leading, changing everything we know about dairy by crafting real dairy products that are environmentally friendly and animal-free to consumers around the world."

Last month, Remilk announced plans to build the world's largest full-scale precision fermentation facility on more than 750,000 square feet of newly acquired land within The Symbiosis project, a pioneering sustainable industrial ecosystem, in Kalundborg, Denmark.

About REMILK Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which dramatically increases efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production, without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

