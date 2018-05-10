Reminder: Centene Corporation Investor Day On Friday, June 15, 2018

Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey A. Schwaneke, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and other members of Centene's senior management team, will host the annual investor day event on Friday, June 15, 2018, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held in the Grand Ballroom on the second floor at The Pierre Hotel, 2 East 61st Street, in New York City.

The meeting will also be available via a live audio webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section. Institutional investors and analysts can submit questions for the question-and-answer segment via e-mail to: ekroll@centene.com.

Institutional investors and analysts who wish to register can respond to Libby Abelt in Centene's Investor Relations department either via telephone at 1-212-759-5665 or e-mail at: labelt@centene.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

