Reminder: Centene Corporation To Host Investor Meeting in NYC On December 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today issued a reminder that it will host an investor meeting, including a question-and-answer session, on Friday, December 13, 2019. Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey A. Schwaneke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Centene Corporation will host the meeting, which will also be webcast live before an audience of institutional investors and analysts at the Pierre Hotel, 2 East 61st Street at Fifth Avenue, in New York City. The event will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time) and end approximately at 12:30 p.m. EST, with breakfast and registration starting at 7:30 a.m.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the investor meeting can respond to Libby Abelt in Centene's Investor Relations department either via telephone at 1-212-759-5665 or e-mail at: labelt@centene.com.

Investors and other interested parties who are unable to attend in person are invited to participate in the investor meeting via a live webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section, or directly via the following link at: https://investors.centene.com/webcast-replay.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, commercial programs, home-based primary care services, life and health management, vision benefits management, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

