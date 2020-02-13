Reminder: Centene Corporation's 2020 Consolidated Guidance Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today issued a reminder that it will provide its consolidated 2020 annual guidance, including WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WellCare), after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey A. Schwaneke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Centene Corporation will host the call.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 0997408, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company's website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call for the next 12 months or until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the aforementioned URL. In addition, a digital audio playback will be available until 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 12, 2020, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-412-317-0088 from abroad, and entering access code 10139468.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 Americans across all 50 U.S. states, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan) as well as individuals served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also serves several international markets. Centene emphasizes long-term growth by prioritizing its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://www.centene.com/investors.

SOURCE Centene Corporation

Related Links

http://www.centene.com

