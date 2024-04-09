Remission Medical Partners with Sterling Urgent Care to Expand Access to Rheumatology Services

In Four States, Urgent Care Patients Will Have a Swift, Friction-Free Path to a Rheumatologist via Video Visits

RICHMOND, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remission Medical announced a partnership with clinical innovator Sterling Urgent Care, to make access to Rheumatology treatment far more convenient across four states: Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

Remission Medical is a national virtual clinic offering diagnosis and longitudinal care in Rheumatology, powered by video visits and a technology platform focused on escalation avoidance.

According to the CDC, some one in four US adults have a rheumatic condition, especially arthritis, which is characterized by joint pain and stiffness. Rheumatic disease can affect quality of life, both at home and work, and can be hard to diagnose, given there are some 150 disease varieties.

According to Sterling Urgent Care spokesperson Dan Kenning, with 21 locations across four states, Sterling goes beyond typical urgent care. They offer advanced primary care in specialties like cardiology, pulmonology, and now rheumatology, prioritizing swift and accurate diagnosis and treatment. Sterling also leads in affordable healthcare with unique membership programs for individuals and businesses, aiming to provide quality care to those without access.

"Urgent cares are under reinvention in America," said Blake Wehman, Founder & CEO of Remission Medical, "and Sterling's locations are at the very forefront of this. Imagine going to an urgent care for arthritis pain, and that very same-day, talking to a Rheumatologist via a video visit, to discern and address the problem, including a prescription medication as needed."

Remission Medical's proprietary platform uses a first-of-its-kind Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) Large Language Model (LLM) to frictionlessly collect symptoms from patients via text. The clinic's services are powered by technology which embodies the voice of patients. The optimization of PRO seamlessly ties to utilization management of the firm's virtual rheumatology network, ensuring expedient care with the right provider, at the right time and via the right medium.

The collaboration will allow for potential rheumatic disease onset or already diagnosed rheumatic patients to receive virtual visits, including in-between in-person appointments carried out at any Sterling Urgent Care facility, and will be guided by Dr. John Ader, Regional Chief Medical Officer for Remission Medical, and a rheumatologist who has worked in the Boise area for twelve years.

About Remission Medical

Remission Medical is a national virtual rheumatology clinic addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, Lupus, and Gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in all autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

And Remission Medical is a technology-enabled services rheumatology provider. Built from the ground up for value-based care and value-based benefits, the company's proprietary platform leverages the power of PRO and generative AI to optimize care pathways and care cadences.

