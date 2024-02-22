Remodel Health Acquires PeopleKeep, Creating a Powerhouse in Health Benefits Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that will reshape the landscape of health benefits solutions, Remodel Health proudly announces the acquisition of PeopleKeep. The acquisition marks a pivotal moment and the combination of two unique sets of offerings. This union of industry leaders will provide employers with broader insurance options while leveraging Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). Broader options will increase the competitiveness of their health benefits offering at a critical time to attract and retain employees.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Remodel Health as we acquire PeopleKeep to further revolutionize the individual market for small businesses," said Remodel Health Co-Founder Justin Clements. "Together, we're driving a new era of innovation in healthcare solutions, simplifying complexities and setting the stage for positive change on a national scale."

With the acquisition of PeopleKeep, Remodel Health emerges as the #1 ICHRA provider. ICHRAs are employer-funded Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) that increase flexibility for both employers and employees to utilize the Health Insurance Marketplace better. The PeopleKeep acquisition allows Remodel Health to make personalized benefits administration even more accessible to small and midsize businesses, further amplifying their capabilities and standards for excellence.

"The fusion of Remodel Health and PeopleKeep ensures our clients will experience the best of both worlds—the personalized attention of Remodel Health's white-glove service, now complemented by the efficiency and innovation of PeopleKeep's automated solutions," said Remodel Health CEO Austin Lehman. "This acquisition expands the breadth and scope of our services and software, ultimately enabling us to serve more clients in the various stages of business from when they first start up and as they grow."

Small businesses can rest assured that the exceptional service they have come to expect with PeopleKeep will not only continue but will strengthen. Remodel Health's white-glove service, renowned in the large group market, will now be complemented by PeopleKeep's automated solutions tailored for the small group market. This comprehensive approach caters to the entire spectrum of employer needs.

"Joining Remodel Health will bring significant advantages to our customers, partners, and employees and positively impact the broader market for health reimbursement arrangements," said PeopleKeep CEO Victoria Hodgkins. "We remain dedicated to creating innovative benefits administration solutions that empower small to midsize employers to personalize their benefits to better meet the needs of their employees and organization."

Remodel Health's acquisition of PeopleKeep is a strategic step forward designed to elevate its collective capabilities, enhance client satisfaction, and provide an enriching environment for employees. This marks the beginning of a new era in employee health benefits solutions.

"By combining our strengths, we aim to redefine the employee benefits landscape, setting new standards that will positively impact not only Indiana but national markets, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of healthcare with greater flexibility and efficiency," said Remodel Health Co-Founder Scott Lingle.

About PeopleKeep

PeopleKeep helps small and midsize businesses thrive by providing hassle-free employee benefits. As the first to market an ICHRA solution in October 2019, PeopleKeep has learned what the thousands of employers who use its software want: a seamless employee experience, easy-to-use software, and automated compliance.

About Remodel Health

Since 2015, Remodel Health's intuitive software has seamlessly navigated employers through the process of crafting customized ICHRA health benefits solutions tailored to their organization's needs. Remodel Health strongly focuses on exceptional customer service and is devoted to revolutionizing how health beneﬁts are delivered to employees.

