Remodel Health Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

Integration Simplifies ICHRA Administration Through HR and Payroll Data Sync

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remodel Health, a leading provider of ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement) administration and benefits technology solutions, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. With more than 370 technology and services partners worldwide, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry, focused on creating better workplace experiences and improving business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Remodel Health and UKG Pro® can benefit from streamlined management of ICHRA benefits through the Remodel Health Data Sync integration. The integration connects UKG's Workforce Operating Platform directly with the Remodel Health platform, automatically syncing employee data and payroll deductions to reduce manual entry, eliminate errors, and improve data accuracy. This unified connection simplifies administration for employers while helping them deliver flexible, cost-effective ICHRA benefits to their employees.

"Our partnership with UKG allows employers to integrate ICHRA management directly into their existing HR and payroll workflows," said Tyler Giffel, Director of Software Engineering at Remodel Health. "By automating roster and payroll updates through UKG, we're helping HR teams save hours each month while ensuring data accuracy and compliance—making ICHRA easier to manage at scale."

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Remodel Health, we're able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience."

Through this integration, employers gain a powerful solution to manage health benefits efficiently while supporting a modern, employee-centered approach to healthcare. As the first UKG Marketplace partner specializing in ICHRA, Remodel Health continues its mission to transform how organizations deliver personalized health benefits.

About Remodel Health

Remodel Health is the expert guide for employers transitioning from traditional group health insurance to ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements). With years of industry experience and a best-in-class service team, Remodel Health provides innovative, technology-driven solutions that simplify health benefits administration, improve employee choice, and help organizations control healthcare costs. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Remodel Health serves employers across the U.S., empowering them to offer robust, modern benefits that retain top talent.

www.remodelhealth.com

