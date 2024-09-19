Remodel Health Launches ICHRA Academy™: Empowering Brokers to Lead with Confidence

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remodel Health is excited to announce the launch of ICHRA Academy™, a first-of-its-kind training program designed to equip brokers with the expertise they need to implement Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) with confidence. This comprehensive program combines accessible video lessons, interactive quizzes, and a certification opportunity, allowing brokers to master ICHRAs while elevating their professional profiles and providing top-tier solutions to their clients.

Austin Lehman, CEO of Remodel Health, explains the program's vision: "We created ICHRA Academy™ because we understand the power of education. By giving brokers the knowledge and resources they need, we're helping them grow their businesses and enabling them to offer their clients innovative and personalized health benefits solutions. It's a win-win for everyone."

What Is ICHRA Academy™?

ICHRA Academy™ is a structured, user-friendly training program for licensed brokers that offers:

Quick Video Lessons : In a series of brief, engaging videos, brokers will learn the fundamentals of ICHRAs, from understanding how they work to identifying ideal clients and effectively partnering with Remodel Health.

: In a series of brief, engaging videos, brokers will learn the fundamentals of ICHRAs, from understanding how they work to identifying ideal clients and effectively partnering with Remodel Health. Interactive Quizzes : Each chapter includes a quiz to reinforce the material, allowing brokers to test their knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of the content.

: Each chapter includes a quiz to reinforce the material, allowing brokers to test their knowledge and gain a deeper understanding of the content. Certification: Upon completing the course, brokers will receive an official ICHRA Certification badge, which they can add to their LinkedIn profile to enhance their credibility and showcase their expertise in this growing health benefits space.

"Our goal is for brokers to feel confident in their ability to offer and manage ICHRAs," said Lehman. "By becoming ICHRA Certified, brokers can set themselves apart and demonstrate their commitment to delivering cutting-edge health benefit solutions."

Why Enroll in ICHRA Academy™?

With Remodel Health's ICHRA Academy™, brokers will:

Master ICHRA Essentials : Gain an actionable understanding of ICHRA principles and how to leverage them for different clients.

: Gain an actionable understanding of ICHRA principles and how to leverage them for different clients. Grow Their Book of Business : Become a go-to expert, offering clients tailored health benefits that enhance trust and value.

: Become a go-to expert, offering clients tailored health benefits that enhance trust and value. Elevate Their Professional Profile: Certification opens new opportunities and reinforces their commitment to providing the best health solutions available.

Early Access Now Available

Brokers eager to get ahead can now sign up for early access to ICHRA Academy™ before its official launch. By signing up for early access, brokers will be among the first to be notified when the program becomes available in early October. Once the course officially launches, they can register, complete the program, earn their certification, and gain the skills to offer customized, innovative health benefits to their clients.

About Remodel Health: Remodel Health is the expert guide for employers and brokers navigating the complexities of transitioning to ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement). With nearly a decade of experience in the individual health benefits space, our proprietary software and licensed health benefits experts deliver tailored solutions for businesses with 100 to 10,000 employees. Committed to best-in-class customer service, we provide hands-on support throughout the process, ensuring successful implementation and long-term success. Learn more about how we transform health benefits at remodelhealth.com .

