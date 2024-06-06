Remodel Health's ICHRA Innovations Shine at 2024 Conference, Paving the Way for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remodel Health's second-annual AIM Conference has concluded with resounding success, reaffirming its status as the premier ICHRA event in the health insurance industry. This year's conference was sold out, attracting an impressive roster of big-name carriers and health insurance brokers nationwide.

The event, held from May 22-24, was marked by its high-energy atmosphere, insightful sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities. Attendees included top-tier industry professionals, thought leaders, and innovators, all converging to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in health insurance. The overwhelming attendance and participation underscored AIM 2024: The Premier ICHRA Conference as a must-attend event for anyone seeking to stay at the forefront of the industry. To relive the highlights of AIM 2024, watch the video here .

Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) are a groundbreaking approach to health benefits that allow employers to reimburse employees for individual health insurance premiums and medical expenses. Due to their transformative potential in modernizing health insurance, ICHRAs were a key focus at Remodel Health's conference. They are taking the health insurance industry by storm and offering unprecedented flexibility and customization, enabling organizations to provide tailored health benefits that cater to diverse employee needs.

"We use ICHRA, so having that specific focus for a lot of the conference this year was a really big deal for us," said Austin Beachy, HR Director at PWI. "The conference and the Remodel Health team are excellent! Everyone is very friendly and accommodating. I truly enjoy working with Remodel Health as a partner and attending this event."

Highlights of AIM 2024:

Insightful Sessions and Panels: The conference featured engaging presentations and panels that covered a range of topics, including ICHRA selling strategies, innovative health benefits solutions, and navigating regulatory changes, providing attendees with actionable insights and strategies. Notable sessions that attracted significant attendance included "Critical Health Trends Unpacked: Analyzing High-Cost Claimants, Obesity, and Pharmacy Spend" and "ICHRA Selling Strategies for Health Insurance Brokers."

With record-breaking attendance, the conference was a hub of activity, fostering dynamic discussions and collaboration among the leading minds in health insurance. These leading minds came from across the country—22 states were represented, including , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . Esteemed Participants: The presence of major carriers and influential brokers highlighted the AIM Conference's significance as a central meeting point for the industry's decision-makers. Some prominent players in the health insurance industry that attended the conference included: UnitedHealthcare Ambetter Health Oscar Health Cigna Healthcare McGohen Brabender HSA Bank Paylocity eHealth Springbuk

Testimonials from Attendees:

"Very impressed with the quality and location of the conference!" — Pamala Evans, Star Benefit Associates

"I really appreciated the time of those that I spoke with there. I appreciated the innovation and passion of all those involved and am truly looking forward to bringing business to Remodel Health and PeopleKeep here in the future." — Korbin Parr, Paradigm Consulting

"Way to go! Having been to two [AIM Conferences] now, I remain impressed with [Remodel Health]! Loved the hotel, atmosphere, networking, and Carb Day…such a good HR conference!" — Brett McBride, Hope Missionary Church

"Keep on the same trajectory, and next year's event will be out of this world!" — Darel Boyer, PeopleKeep

Looking Ahead to AIM 2025

As the success of this year's event is celebrated, it has been announced that AIM 2025 will take place May 21-23, 2025. Mark your calendars for another extraordinary gathering of the industry's best and brightest! For more information about AIM 2025 and to stay updated on registration details, visit https://remodelhealth.com/aim2025 .

SOURCE Remodel Health