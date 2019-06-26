Remodulin (treprostinil; United Therapeutics/Mochida) Overview: United Therapeutics is Developing Three New Formulations of Remodulin to Overcome Administration Difficulties
Remodulin (United Therapeutics/Mochida) contains treprostinil, which is a prostaglandin analog that functions as a prostaglandin I2 receptor agonist. This leads to potent vasodilation of the pulmonary arteries and inhibition of platelet aggregation.
Analyst Outlook
Remodulin (treprostinil; United Therapeutics/Mochida) is a last-line treatment option for more severe patients. Despite Remodulin's subcutaneous formulation reducing the risk of severe sepsis and thromboembolism associated with other intravenously administered prostacyclin analogs, injection site pain and site reactions remain a barrier to the drug's uptake.
Accordingly, United Therapeutics is developing three new formulations of Remodulin to overcome administration difficulties. The complexity of Remodulin's administration and the introduction of a novel implantable pump developed in collaboration with Medtronic may provide a sustained market for Remodulin despite facing generic competition from 2018.
Furthermore, United Therapeutics' defensive acquisition of SteadyMed has enabled the company to circumvent potential competition from SteadyMed's pipeline asset Trevyent, which is a PatchPump with treprostinil for subcutaneous treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Remodulin : Pulmonary hypertension
LIST OF FIGURES
- Remodulin for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment summary of Remodulin for pulmonary hypertension
- Remodulin sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan, France, Germany, and Italy, by country, 2016-25
LIST OF TABLES
- Remodulin drug profile
- Remodulin pivotal trial data in pulmonary hypertension
- Remodulin sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan, France, Germany, and Italy, by country ($m), 2016-25
