Remodulin (treprostinil; United Therapeutics/Mochida) Overview: United Therapeutics is Developing Three New Formulations of Remodulin to Overcome Administration Difficulties

Remodulin (United Therapeutics/Mochida) contains treprostinil, which is a prostaglandin analog that functions as a prostaglandin I2 receptor agonist. This leads to potent vasodilation of the pulmonary arteries and inhibition of platelet aggregation.

Remodulin (treprostinil; United Therapeutics/Mochida) is a last-line treatment option for more severe patients. Despite Remodulin's subcutaneous formulation reducing the risk of severe sepsis and thromboembolism associated with other intravenously administered prostacyclin analogs, injection site pain and site reactions remain a barrier to the drug's uptake.

Accordingly, United Therapeutics is developing three new formulations of Remodulin to overcome administration difficulties. The complexity of Remodulin's administration and the introduction of a novel implantable pump developed in collaboration with Medtronic may provide a sustained market for Remodulin despite facing generic competition from 2018.

Furthermore, United Therapeutics' defensive acquisition of SteadyMed has enabled the company to circumvent potential competition from SteadyMed's pipeline asset Trevyent, which is a PatchPump with treprostinil for subcutaneous treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The authors drug assessment summary of Remodulin for pulmonary hypertension

