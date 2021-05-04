Remote Access Vendor RemotePC adds ZipDrive - a Personal Cloud for Secure Remote File Access and Streaming

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC , a remote access service from IDrive Online Backup , has included ZipDrive as a free add-on, enabling users to create their own personal cloud that lets them remotely access, stream, edit, play, and share files from wherever they are.

With ZipDrive installed, users can easily set up a personal cloud with data residing only on their computers, without having to move data to a third-party service. These files can be accessed remotely from anywhere, appearing as is with the entire file-folder structure entirely intact.

ZipDrive is the ideal solution for anybody who has a need for a remote file access or file sharing service, whether they are home users, professionals, or even small businesses. For telecommuters, it's a convenient add-on to RemotePC , allowing them to quickly access any file while on the go.

More features of ZipDrive include:

Easy setup - just install and run the ZipDrive application to turn any computer into a personal private cloud

Controlled access - users can enable their entire computer or select certain drives/folders for remote access

Access via web - access all documents, music, photos and videos from any web browser

Access via mobile device - connect to any online computer from your phone and browse files

Works on multiple platforms - works on PC, Mac, and Linux machines, as well as Android, iOS mobile phones

Stream music/videos - play music or video files directly from your computer from anywhere

Share files/folders with anybody via a secure share link

All remote access sessions are secured with TLS v 1.2 to protect data in transit.

ZipDrive is included with all RemotePC remote access plans as a free add-on. Data transferred while accessing your computer via ZipDrive is limited to 5 GB per month for cloud transfer and unlimited LAN transfers.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive ®, RemotePC ™ and IBackup . The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.