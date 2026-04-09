Remote expands its global employment infrastructure with acquisition of Bravas

Acquisition adds identity and device management to Remote, moving toward one system for every global team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote, the leading global employment operating system, today announced the acquisition of Bravas, a French software company specializing in identity and device management. The acquisition will bring best-in-class identity and device management to the Remote platform, extending Remote's vision of a single system that manages the full employee lifecycle for teams operating anywhere in the world.

Remote is the platform companies trust for employment, payroll, and compliance, across every market they want to grow. To date, equipping an international team to be productive has required a separate stack of tools, vendors, and local IT expertise. Bravas, co-founded by François-Xavier Signori, Yoann Gini, and Olivier Gaudéchoux, unifies identity and device management to make IT invisible to employees and automatic for the teams running it, with data security and compliance built in. As Bravas becomes part of Remote, Remote customers will gain a stronger foundation for managing the full employee lifecycle from a single place, built on the global infrastructure and expertise they already rely on. For Bravas customers, joining Remote means faster product development and the confidence that comes with being backed by infrastructure built for enterprise scale.

The acquisition readies Remote customers for the workforce of today and also tomorrow. As AI agents and automated workflows take on a larger role in how companies operate, the identity layer that governs access becomes more critical and complex. Bravas is built on the open standards the industry is aligning on, ensuring Remote customers will have the infrastructure to manage every identity in their business as the landscape evolves.

"Global teams are becoming the default, not the exception, and the tools supporting them have to keep pace. The team at Bravas has built device and identity technology that meets the demands of international teams today while also being ready for what comes next," said Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote. "Our vision has always been that Remote is the single system that makes global teams work. Bravas brings us closer to that."

"We built Bravas for the companies operating at the frontier of global work, where the stakes around device security, identity, access, and compliance are highest," said François-Xavier Signori, CEO of Bravas. "Remote has built that same rigor into its global employment infrastructure, and together we can keep raising the bar for what global teams can expect from their platforms."

Bravas is Remote's third acquisition addressing a dimension of the modern employee lifecycle, joining Easop for equity incentive management and Atlas for global spend management. Each has expanded what Remote customers can do without adding complexity to how they work, reflecting Remote's commitment to being the single platform global teams rely on to scale, so they can focus on building their business rather than managing the tools behind it.

To sign up or learn more about Remote, visit remote.com. And, to learn more about Bravas as the newest tool in Remote's toolbox, visit https://www.bravas.io.

About Remote: Talent is everywhere, opportunity should be too. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere by making it simple for companies to find, hire, manage, and pay teams anywhere. Founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, Remote combines deep local expertise with a unified platform built for compliance, security, and ease of use. Remote is backed by leading investors including SoftBank, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

About Bravas: Bravas is a unified IT management platform that brings global identity and device management together in a single solution. Founded in 2021, Bravas makes IT invisible to employees and automatic for the teams running it, enabling seamless, secure access across devices and applications without requiring dedicated IT expertise.

SOURCE Remote