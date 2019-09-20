Remote Weapon Station Report 2019 - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026
Global Remote Weapon Station Market accounted for $8.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
Rising incidences of asymmetric warfare, new land warfare systems and high demand for military applications are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, high development cost of the stations is hampering the market growth.
Remote weapon station (RWS), is a remotely operated weaponized system often equipped with fire-control system for light and medium caliber weapons which can be installed on ground combat vehicle or sea and air-based combat platforms. Such equipment is used on modern military vehicles, as it allows a gunner to remain in the relative protection of the vehicle.
Based on Platform, land segment held significant market share during the forecast period owing to rising focus on close combat systems, demand for connected warfare systems, and growing soldier safety on a battleground. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate due to continuous upgrade of warfare platforms with newer technologies.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Mobility
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Stationary
5.3 Moving
6 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Weapons & Armaments
6.2.1 Missiles/Rockets
6.2.2 Direct Energy Weapons
6.2.3 Guns
6.3 Sensors
6.3.1 Thermal Imagers
6.3.2 Laser Rangefinders (LRF)
6.3.3 Day Imaging Systems
6.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)
6.5 Fire Control Station
7 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Weapon Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Lethal Weapons
7.3 Lethal Weapons
7.3.1 Medium Caliber
7.3.1.1 20mm
7.3.1.2 25mm
7.3.1.3 30mm
7.3.1.4 40mm
7.3.1.5 Other Medium Caliber
7.3.2 Small Caliber
7.3.2.1 56mm
7.3.2.2 62mm
7.3.2.3 12.7mm
7.3.2.4 Other Small Caliber
8 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Remote Controlled Gun Systems
8.3 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS)
8.4 Other Technologies
9 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Naval
9.2.1 Corvettes
9.2.2 Frigates
9.2.3 Offshore Patrol Vessels
9.2.4 Other Navals
9.3 Land
9.3.1 Armored Fighting Vehicles
9.3.2 Main Battle Tanks
9.3.3 Other Lands
9.4 Airborne
9.4.1 Fighter Aircraft
9.4.2 Helicopters
9.4.3 Other Airborne
10 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Homeland Security
10.3 Military
11 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Raytheon Company
13.2 BAE Systems
13.3 ST Engineering
13.4 IMI Systems
13.5 General Dynamics Corporation
13.6 China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)
13.7 Kongsberg Gruppen
13.8 Elbit Systems
13.9 Saab AB
13.10 Electro Optic Systems
13.11 Aselsan A.S.
13.12 Rheinmetall AG
13.13 Moog
13.14 Leonardo - Societ Per Azioni
13.15 Fn Herstal
