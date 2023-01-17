Remote.It Just Solved Zero Trust with One Line of Code

DevOps and IT teams can now programmatically deploy secure access to services across cloud, on-premise, and IoT networks, while simultaneously eliminating external attack surfaces

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote.It , today announced the latest updates to its SaaS-based Network Management service, to include: direct support for Docker containers; programmatic deployment of Zero Trust Networks; and native support of Okta authentication.

Deployable with a single line of code, Remote.It provides a means of easily retrofitting Zero Trust Network Access to existing infrastructure, typically in minutes. Remote.It's Zero Trust Network Access solution is fully commercially available and existing customers include: Trimble, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, Span, Aware, ScanIt, and hundreds of other enterprise and business users. Remote.It enabled endpoints have been deployed globally in 194 distinct countries.

Remote.It eliminates networking configuration and security risks by allowing organizations to remotely access any service within the environment - without having to configure container networks, gateways, firewalls, security groups, IAM roles, IP allow lists and more. Using Remote.It, teams no longer have to spend time planning, maintaining, and resolving IP address, subnet, routing table, and VLAN configurations and can manage users and services, whether on-premise, IoT, or cloud, all from one management tool.

"Networking has failed to keep up with the advances in computing. With containers, it's possible to programmatically deploy thousands of compute resources in minutes, it's completely out of sync that security, network access and provisioning still have to be manually configured, managed and maintained. With our latest release (of Remote.It) with a single line of code users can programmatically deploy zero trust access to their authenticated users, simultaneously with their compute resources," said Remote.It co-founder and CEO Ryo Koyama.

Programmatically deploy container access

The latest version of the Remote.It desktop app includes support for Docker Containers. This one line deployment script allows Zero Trust Access to the container service to be deployed simultaneously with the container. A standalone Remote.It container can also be deployed within an existing cluster, to immediately retrofit Zero Trust Access to existing infrastructure. And unlike legacy VPN solutions, which provide access directly to a full subnet range, and susceptible to lateral attack, Remote.It connectivity is bound to single services ensuring a true Zero Trust connection. In addition to the Remote.It app, Remote.It for containers is also available at Docker Hub: https://hub.docker.com/u/remoteit

Introducing virtual Zero Trust Networks: endpoints and people

Remote.It also enables users the ability to create virtual Zero Trust Networks. Unlike legacy VPN networks, which are typically a tunnel into a specific sub-net range and requiring manual IT management of access and provisioning to each resource on the IP range, Remote.It Zero Trust Networks allows DevOps and IT teams to create virtual collections of endpoints and users, and by using the tagging feature, as resources and brought up and taken down Zero Trust Access to those resources is automatically configured, eliminating the typically manual process associated with container access.

Unlike legacy sub-net restricted VPN approaches, Remote.It Zero Trust Networks enables simultaneous access to as many different physical networks for both users and end-points, further eliminating the complexity associated with sub-net address collisions, floating IP addresses resulting from distributed/remote workforces, and other similar complex manual IT challenges.

"We no longer have to worry about what network or carrier our customers are using, which is amazing. We let Remote.It do all the network infrastructure work, so we can focus on maintaining and supporting our customer equipment," said Geoffrey Kirk, Product Manager Autonomy and Assist at Trimble.

Service level authenticated access

Remote.It's patented core technology, allows users to 'own' any service residing on any TCP/IP stack. Access to these services is then granted based on authenticated users

Remote.It supports web applications, SSH, VNC, file transfer, games, and more, making all services appear local to the remote user. This allows developers, vendors and others to collaborate and share services via email address because groups of virtual devices can be put into logical 'networks,' devices and users can belong to multiple networks at the same time. Users can access devices in multiple public cloud accounts such as AWS, GPC, Azure, and AVH at the same time without a VPN or port forwarding, so no network configuration changes are required for routers or firewalls. This allows teams to eliminate managing IP addresses, subnets, VLANs, security groups, IAM roles and routing tables while eliminating external attacks on public IP addresses and ports.

Grant users Zero Trust Access, throw away IP access lists

"Remote.It allows us to grant infrastructure access by user, rather than IP address. And with the networks feature, we can pre-provision access by role at deployment, eliminating the manual steps usually involved when using legacy tools such as VPNs or IP access lists," said Kerry Scharfglass, Director of Device Software at smart energy solution provider SPAN.

What others are saying

"BatFast is revolutionizing sports participation by allowing playing fields to reside anywhere. To ensure the best possible experience for our community, we need to ensure we can reach and support our equipment wherever it may be deployed without requiring on-site IT staff," said Jignesh Patel, Co-Founder and CTO BatFast. "Remote.It allows us to build this access in directly, eliminating the typical complex networking setup and configuration required for secure remote access."

"Ackio provides wireless monitoring for mission-critical industries, including construction, mining, rail and infrastructure, and we needed a solution that would provide secure access wherever globally, and regardless of the network environment our equipment was deployed," said Mohammad Mobashir, Co-Founder and CTO at Ackio. "Remote.It allows us to build secure access in, directly, eliminating the need for manual network configuration in the field when the equipment is deployed."

About Remote.It

Remote.It was founded by networking experts who previously invented and implemented the first hardware TCP/IP stack in silicon logic (acquired by NVIDIA). Leveraging their deep knowledge of the network stack, they invented core technology that enables direct access to any specific service anywhere, while eliminating the need for any of the vulnerabilities associated with the open ports typically associated with remote access. The company's core technology has been granted seven patents on its core technology.

Remote.It allows any device to communicate with any other device on the Internet, no matter what the network looks like, how the devices are connected to the network, or where the devices may be located. Remote.It is available via free download, to learn more visit www.remote.it .

Press Contact

Rick Medeiros

[email protected]

(510) 556-8517

SOURCE Remote.It