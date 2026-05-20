RemotePass Raises $17.4M Series B Led by EBRD Venture Capital as Global Employment and Fintech Converge

Profitable in 2025, the global HR, payroll, and spend platform is scaling across Europe and the US, with new investment in commercial expansion, AI, and embedded fintech.

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePass, the global employment, payroll, and spend platform, has raised $17.4 million in Series B funding led by the EBRD Venture Capital (EBRD), with participation from 500 Global and existing investors Oraseya Capital, 212 VC, Access Bridge Ventures, and Khwarizmi Ventures. The round comes at a pivotal moment when global employment and fintech are converging - and customers are increasingly looking for a single platform that handles both.

Kamal Reggad, Founder and CEO at RemotePass

Europe and the USA are already two of RemotePass's fastest-growing markets, with companies turning to the platform to onboard, pay, and support workers across geographies where incumbents have limited reach or experience. The new capital will expand the company's commercial footprint across these markets, deepen its product investment in financial infrastructure for distributed teams, and accelerate its AI roadmap.

RemotePass reached profitability in early 2025, reflecting underlying unit economics. The company then made a deliberate decision to reinvest in expansion, bringing on EBRD and 500 Global as strategic partners for the next phase. The business has scaled to more than 35,000 workers across 150+ countries and facilitated over $800 million in cross-border payroll, built on a fraction of the capital raised by category leaders.

"This round is about acceleration," said Kamal Reggad, CEO and Co-Founder of RemotePass. "We have the product, the traction, and now the partners to expand properly. Hiring is just the entry point. What companies actually need is a platform that supports their teams end-to-end, including the financial services that make distributed work function."

Founded in 2021 by Kamal Reggad and Karim Nadi, RemotePass solves a problem incumbents have largely underserved: hiring, paying, and supporting workers across borders where local entity setup, compliance, and banking infrastructure remain genuinely hard. The platform serves customers, including Logitech, Tata Group, InDrive and Careem. It covers EOR, contractor management, payroll, and compliance, as well as a fintech layer that provides workers with access to USD accounts, global cards, and health insurance.

In late 2025, RemotePass launched SpendCards, embedding corporate expense cards into the same platform that pays the workforce - collapsing payroll, contractor payments, and spend into one system regardless of where a worker sits or how they are employed. Expense management has remained one of the most stubborn operational pain points in cross-border setups, forcing finance teams to stitch together separate vendors. The company has also rolled out AI agents that automate workflows across onboarding, compliance, and support.

"RemotePass is uniquely integrating global payroll and financial products into a single AI-enabled experience. It lowers friction for employers operating across emerging markets while creating real economic opportunity for tens of thousands of workers. The business has reached meaningful scale on a fraction of the capital others in the category have raised — a signal of how disciplined Kamal and his team have been with execution. This is exactly the kind of company we set out to back: a team building a leading platform from an emerging-market, with the product depth and commercial momentum to compete in Europe and the US. We look forward to supporting them through the next phase of growth," said Amine Chabane, Principal, EBRD Venture Capital.

"RemotePass has built a robust platform that bridges workforce management and fintech into a single integrated stack. The emerging market depth, embedded fintech layer, and early AI investment create structural advantages that are hard to replicate. We backed this exceptional team because they are executing a world-class infrastructure to solve a substantial problem as more businesses scale their workforces across borders," said Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, 500 Global.

The Series B will fund expansion across Europe and the US, deeper compliance coverage, and continued investment in the financial product surface and AI capabilities that have become defining features of the platform.

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SOURCE RemotePass