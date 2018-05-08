RemotePC by IDrive Online Backup Earns High Praise from PC Magazine for Remote Access

So what makes RemotePC deserving of this excellent rating?

First off, the ability to connect to remote computers from mobile devices without sacrificing speed or functionality gives users ultimate flexibility with where/how they access their computers. Support for access from iOS and Android comes at no extra cost to the user, making RemotePC a very affordable option for people looking to access their computers from any location.

The next point being emphasized is the simplicity of the user interface, stating that "compared with rival remote-access products, RemotePC costs less and keeps things simpler than most." It's easy to copy files back and forth, write notes, set the resolution, open chat windows, and record videos for later use, making RemotePC one of the easier remote access solutions to use.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 3 million customers back up over 100 Petabytes of data.

