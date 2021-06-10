RemotePC Introduces Attended Remote Access as a Free add-on, Enabling IT Admins and MSPs to Provide Immediate Remote Support

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ a leader in remote desktop access , has introduced Attended Remote Access as a free add-on to their remote access service, allowing IT Admins and MSPs to access a customer's computer remotely just by entering a simple session code provided by the associate. This feature gives admins the ability to offer immediate remote access for support, allowing them to access any Mac, Windows, or iOS/Android device and provide assistance from anywhere.

While other services may charge a separate licensing fee for Attended Access, RemotePC™ is offering the feature as a free add-on to Soho, Team, and Enterprise accounts.

Attended Remote Access with RemotePC™ is an ideal solution for situations in which a customer requires immediate assistance, allowing technicians to resolve issues in real-time. For MSPs it can be very beneficial as it lets them remotely access any of their managed devices in an instant for maintenance or support.

To use this feature, users simply need to download and run the RemotePC™ Attended Access application on the host device, then provide their IT Admin or MSP with the access code to give them permission to access the device. The technician then just has to enter the code in their RemotePC™ desktop or web application to access the device instantly. Once the session is over and the window is closed, the computer will not be able to be accessed until the user downloads and runs the application again, and provides a new session code.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.