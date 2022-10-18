Removery Continues Expansion in North America

Leading tattoo removal studio acquires eight new locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent opening of its 100th location in South Florida, Removery is expanding across North America to provide more communities with safe, effective and inclusive laser tattoo removal.

Removery is the clinically-driven world leader in tattoo removal services. The company recently acquired tattoo removal businesses Delete Tattoo Removal & Medical Salon, Flash Tattoo Removal and InkOff Tattoo Removal for a total of eight new locations.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to bring high-quality care and tattoo removal to more communities using the PicoWay laser and Removery's clinical standards," said Carmen Brodie, VP of Clinical Operations.

InkOff's five locations in California, Delete's two locations in Arizona and Flash's single location in Calgary, Alberta will all be re-branded as Removery in the coming months. These acquisitions occur after Removery opened its 100th studio earlier this month in South Florida with a total of 150 studios expected to be open by January 2023 across the US, Canada and Australia.

"By introducing our advanced technology, outstanding and extremely knowledgeable teams, and clinical support network to these communities, we will continue to deliver great client experiences and positive outcomes for anyone looking for tattoo removal," said Jo Kelton, Chief Operating Officer of Removery.

Removery's Clinical Advisory Board is the industry's only medical board on tattoo removal. The board oversees specialists at Removery to ensure they are highly trained in the most advanced laser equipment and procedures. Removery uses PicoWay® laser technology that makes their work as fast, effective and comfortable as possible while minimizing the number of treatment sessions and potential side effects. The laser also enables Removery specialists to target any tattoo, no matter the ink colors used or skin type.

Removery is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world with more than 120 locations across the U.S., Australia and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Removery is clinically driven and the only tattoo removal brand with a Clinical Advisory Board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery and laser industries. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before and after photos or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com .

