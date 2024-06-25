Remus Bourbon introduces Remus Babe Ruth Reserve

The collector's release features a medley of three mash bills, inspired by Ruth's legendary #3, along with a total of 10,624 bottles available, one for each of his plate appearances

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bambino meets the Bootlegger. Remus Bourbon is proud to announce an official partnership with the estate of Babe Ruth that has culminated in the release of Remus Babe Ruth Reserve – a blend of three high-rye bourbons aged for six-to-seven years and offered at 111 proof (55.5% ABV). A limited supply of 10,624 bottles, one for each of the Babe's plate appearances, will arrive at retail this July at a minimum suggested price of $149.99 per 750mL bottle. A QR code on the back label allows consumers to scan and find out what Ruth did in their bottle's plate appearance.

"Remus Babe Ruth Reserve is a special collector's release inspired by one of the most iconic figures in American history, the immortal Babe Ruth," said Ross & Squibb Distillery Brand Manager Allison O'Brien. "Remus is inspired by the finest bourbon of the 1920's, and partnering with the finest baseball player of the 1920's gives bourbon and baseball fans a unique and memorable way to celebrate America's pastime."

To honor Babe's famous #3, Remus Babe Ruth Reserve features a medley of three high-rye bourbon mash bills, which include specially selected barrels from 2016, 2017, and 2018, consisting of 49% rye, 44% rye and 36% rye bourbons, respectively. The result showcases the expertise of the Ross & Squibb Distillery in distilling and blending rye bourbons. Consumers can expect brown sugar and fig on the nose; some subtle mint, brown sugar, light fennel and candied pecans on the palate; and a warm rye spice with cinnamon on the finish.

Remus Babe Ruth Reserve is packaged in an ornate rectangular art deco-inspired glass bottle featuring an embossed baseball-diamond pattern and wooden-cork closure resembling the knob of a baseball bat. The front and back labels incorporate Ruth's signature and elements of a baseball diamond.

Remus Bourbon is sending four lucky sweepstakes winners to Arlington, Texas, for the 2024 All-Star Game. Consumers also can be part of the excitement and celebration of the new release by participating in nearby launch parties the week of the big game. To learn more about Remus Babe Ruth Reserve and the rest of the Remus portfolio, visit RemusBourbon.com.

