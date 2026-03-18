Remus Bourbon invites accounts to experience the Remus Distiller's Vault private collection barrel program

Accounts and bourbon groups can select rare barrels in person from the master distiller's private collection

ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of Prohibition, there were those who had their secret stashes, and those who didn't. That spirit carries on to this day at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery, home of award-winning Remus Bourbon. Accounts and bourbon groups are invited to experience the Remus Distiller's Vault barrel program – and make a barrel pick from Master Distiller Ian Stirsman's private collection of Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged 7, 9 or 11 years.

In the era of Prohibition, there were those who had their secret stashes, and those who didn’t. That spirit carries on to this day at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery, home of award-winning Remus Bourbon. Accounts and bourbon groups are invited to experience the Remus Distiller’s Vault barrel program – and make a barrel pick from Master Distiller Ian Stirsman’s private collection of Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged 7, 9 or 11 years.

Stirsman set aside some of Ross and Squibb's most interesting and unique barrels for the Remus Distiller's Vault Single Barrel program. The limited selection of barrels is reserved for those who want to go behind the scenes at Ross & Squibb for the ultimate experience to hand-select the perfect bourbon alongside Stirsman.

"Distiller's Vault takes the barrel pick process to a much more personal level than we've done before," said Stirsman. "It's a chance for accounts to get a rare behind-the-scenes experience and select some really unique barrels."

Customers will choose from three different options:

11-Year Bourbon with a mash bill of 36% rye

Available in 115.2 proof (57.6% ABV) and 116.8 proof (58.4% ABV) varieties, with a minimum suggested retail price of $69.99 per 700mL bottle

9-Year Bourbon with a mash bill of 49% rye

Available in 115.5 proof (57.75% ABV) and 116.7 proof (58.35% ABV) varieties, with a minimum suggested retail price of $69.99 per 700mL bottle

7-Year Bourbon with a mash bill of 100% malted rye

Available at 115.2 proof (57.6% ABV), with a minimum suggested retail price of $69.99 per 700mL bottle

Once bottled, Remus Distiller's Vault is presented in an elegant bottle featuring vertical fluting detail. The distinctive red and gold label displays the age statement below the "Selected By" account name, which is flanked by the proof and ABV details on either side.

Accounts and bourbon groups can start their request by contacting the Remus Bourbon Barrel Team through the online Remus Distiller's Vault barrel selection portal at SignatureSelection.Luxco.com/Brands/Remus . If an in-person distillery visit is not an option for an account, Stirsman may be able to arrange an account visit. To learn more about Remus Bourbon, visit RemusBourbon.com and follow @remusbourbon on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com .

Media Contact:

Patrick Barry (314)540-3865

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SOURCE Ross & Squibb Distillery