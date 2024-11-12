Remus Gatsby Reserve Returns

Ross & Squibb's 2024 edition of the ultra-limited Remus expression, made with 15-year-old reserves, features two signature mash bills inspired by the Roaring '20s and the time of Gatsby

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's enough to make Daisy Buchanan swoon. The historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, announced the return of the most-limited member of the Remus Bourbon family: Remus Gatsby Reserve 2024 Edition. Released to celebrate the era of F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary 1925 novel, "The Great Gatsby" – Remus Gatsby Reserve is bottled at 104.9 proof (52.45% ABV) and will be offered in ultra-limited quantities this month at a minimum suggested retail price of $229.99 per 750mL bottle.

The historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, announced the return of the most-limited member of the Remus Bourbon family: Remus Gatsby Reserve 2024 Edition. Released to celebrate the era of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary 1925 novel, “The Great Gatsby” – Remus Gatsby Reserve is bottled at 104.9 proof (52.45% ABV) and will be offered in ultra-limited quantities this month at a minimum suggested retail price of $229.99 per 750mL bottle.

"Our 2024 Gatsby Reserve is a rich and beautiful expression that contains some of our distillery's finest 15-year-old reserves of straight bourbon whiskey," said Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman. "This year's release is a testament to crafting exceptional bourbon and showcasing the best we have to offer."

Created by Stirsman and his team, the 2024 edition of Remus Gatsby Reserve features two bourbon mash bills (75% corn, 21% rye, 4% barley malt; and 60% corn, 36% rye, 4% barley malt) and is offered at cask strength. This year's expression brings forward notes of antique leather and tobacco on the nose followed by an initial sweetness of cherry syrup mingling with the earthy richness of walnut and oak on the palate. Remus Gatsby Reserve culminates with a finish that lingers, revealing hints of walnut, fig and roasted almonds.

"We've produced exceptional bourbon whiskey over the years at Ross & Squibb – and we worked to elevate our Gatsby Reserve even further to create a truly legendary pour that pays homage to the distilling craft and the spirit of the Roaring '20s," said Stirsman. "This 2024 edition delivers on every point and is likely to become the most highly sought-after member of the Remus Bourbon family."

Packaged in a distinctive Art-Deco-inspired bottle reminiscent of the 1920s, the Remus Gatsby Reserve 2024 Edition marks the third year for the award-winning brand. The inaugural 2022 expression of Remus Gatsby Reserve and the 2023 edition have achieved some of the highest recognitions in the bourbon category, including Double Platinum at the ASCOT Awards, a Double Gold at the SIP Awards, and a Gold from the San Franciso World Spirits Competition. Additionally, the Robb Report named the 2023 edition "One of the Top 50 Bourbons of the Century." To learn more or to find a bottle, visit RemusBourbon.com.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

Media Contact:

Patrick Barry (314)540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Ross & Squibb Distillery