RÉMY MARTIN UNVEILS LUNAR NEW YEAR COLLABORATION CELEBRATING THE YEAR OF THE HORSE

THE COGNAC HOUSE PARTNERS WITH CHINESE ARTIST XUE SONG TO RELEASE A LIMITED-EDITION GIFT SET

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rémy Martin announces an exceptional partnership with renowned Chinese artist Xue Song to ring in Lunar New Year. Drawing on the Year of the Horse, Song reimagines Rémy Martin's iconic Centaur for a limited-edition XO gift set, creating a spirited tie between the House's emblem and this Lunar New Year's equine energy.

RÉMY MARTIN XO LUNAR NEW YEAR LIMITED EDITION CHINESE ARTIST XUE SONG X RÉMY MARTIN

In celebration of the new year, Song has fused collage and Chinese ink to create his new artwork exclusively for the House. Inspired by the Centaur, the Rémy Martin XO x Xue Song Lunar New Year gift set features the mythological creature leading a pack of horses into the future. The horse represents strength, speed, and perseverance in the Chinese zodiac, while the Centaur connects the earth and skies, with its feet on the ground and head looking into the stars.

THE ARTWORK

Entitled 'The Centaur is Paving the Way,' Song's Lunar New Year masterpiece is meticulously built from depictions of Rémy Martin's history to showcase the herd of five horses led by the Rémy Martin Centaur.

The hooved creatures race over an auspicious red backdrop, surrounded by bamboo shoots announcing the arrival of spring and vitality through clouds, over rivers of water, with the earth representing Rémy Martin's prized winegrowing terroir in Petite and Grande Champagne in Cognac. Guided by the Centaur's sparkling golden javelin, the herd gallops upwards towards the sky, embodying the House motto, 'Feet on the ground, head in the stars.'

RÉMY MARTIN XO LUNAR NEW YEAR GIFT PACK

The energy and symbolism of Song's painting brings Rémy Martin XO a festive update. Spirited stallions race behind the golden Centaur on the front of the highly detailed gift box, embossed in glowing metallics against Xue Song's vibrant red collage. The box slides open to reveal the gift inside, set within a mythical landscape of clouds, bamboo and rocks. The limited-edition XO decanter and neck collar are decorated with Xue Song's freshly rendered golden Centaur and colorful elements of his painting, creating an instant collectible to be enjoyed for years to come.

Alongside the limited-edition gift set, Rémy Martin announces a twist on the classic Old Fashioned for the occasion, designed to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

TASTING NOTES

Eye: The ultimate fiery mahogany with opal tones.

Nose: Exceptionally smooth with a powerful yet understated aroma. An explosion of fruity notes like plums and dried figs, candied orange and passion fruit, a hint of honey and floral fragrance like jasmine flowers that delight the olfactory senses.

Taste: An astonishing generosity, from fresh passion fruit enhanced by deeper notes of ripe autumn fruits (mature fig and candied orange) to spicy notes with a hint of nutmeg and freshly ground hazelnuts. The aromas of XO unfurl gradually throughout the tasting, finishing with gourmet notes of roasted cocoa beans, honey and gingerbread.

Body description: Rémy Martin XO is undeniably smooth, full bodied and long lasting.

LUNAR NEW YEAR COCKTAIL - 橘 (JÜ) OLD FASHIONED

Good fortune and success come together in the XO 橘 (Jü) Old Fashioned. Lunar New Year revellers traditionally believe the mandarin fruit brings good fortune, making the citrusy twist on the Old Fashioned the best way to toast the Year of the Horse.

Ingredients: 1¾ oz Rémy Martin XO, 1/3 oz mandarin liquor, 2 dashes Peychaud's bitters, 1 cube brown sugar, ice cube, fresh mandarin wedge or dried/candied peel to garnish.

Method: In a rocks glass, muddle all the ingredients together, add ice cube and top with mandarin garnish.

The Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Collection 2026 will be available from December 2, 2025 in select points of sale at the recommended retail price of $209.99.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Born in 1965 in Dangshan, China, Xue Song is a highly collectible contemporary artist who set out "to break Chinese tradition and surpass western modernism". He found his unique voice after a fire burned down his studio, leading him to incorporate charred remains of his art, literature and belongings into his work. The artist is now known for highly symbolic colorful collages fusing remnants of classical Chinese artworks with Western pop culture references, playing with the tension between high and low, East and West, mass and singular, traditional craft and throwaway culture. "Every year, I cut from maybe a thousand books and piles of old newspapers and photographs searching for the right images."

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the house of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal® Rémy Martin and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RémyMartin.com.

