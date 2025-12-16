RÉMY MARTIN UNVEILS 'MY CALL,' CELEBRATING A NEW DEFINITION OF MODERN SUCCESS

Celebrating Modern Success

Rémy Martin centers achievement around lived experience, creative excellence, and integrity. My Call captures intimate, reflective moments of individuals honoring a path defined entirely on their own terms. The campaign is expressed through a lens of effortless elegance and restraint, highlighting authentic, unguarded moments that reflect the choices, discipline, and intention behind how today's visionaries define and celebrate their accomplishments.

"My Call celebrates a new generation of artists, innovators, and cultural shifters who define their achievements through intention, discipline, and impact. This campaign is about honoring the choices, the process, and the personal conviction behind how modern success is shaped," said Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas. "That same ethos has guided Rémy Martin for centuries, reflected in the care and expertise behind our expertly crafted Cognac."

My Call campaign was produced in collaboration with creative agency Unreasonable Studios, and will be featured across digital, social and out-of-home placements. The content, captured in the spirit of relaxed, luxurious authenticity, will feature key Rémy Martin expressions, including the smooth and oaky Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, the versatile Rémy Martin V.S.O.P., and the indulgent Rémy Martin XO.

Rémy Martin invites cognac connoisseurs to reflect on their own definition of success and share the moments, choices, and rituals that embody their call—joining a collective celebration of modern success shaped from within.

Campaign Rollout and Activation

To showcase the campaign, Rémy Martin will partner with Hypebeast to launch a 360º content-driven campaign that brings the essence of Rémy Martin's My Call to life. The initiative will launch with a talent-led music immersion in January, featuring a surprise hero artist whose creative journey embodies the ethos of the campaign. Through an intimate conversation and live performance, the artist will reflect on the moments that shaped their path and celebrates success with Rémy Martin along the way. Throughout the year, the program will expand to spotlight a diverse collective of multidisciplinary creators.

