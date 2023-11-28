Ren Debuts Rapid Disbursement Engine, Expanding Philanthropic Services to Meet Rapid DAF Growth

Ren's Rapid Disbursement Engine has streamlined more than 100,000 grants, providing more than $500 million to nonprofits





Ren's new Rapid Disbursement Engine supports organizations that plan to expand their giving programs, helping make donations more secure, quick and convenient for all parties.

The Rapid Disbursement Engine helps modernize charitable grant disbursements for financial institutions and charities facing unprecedented DAF growth.

With Ren's Rapid Disbursement Engine, financial firms and charities can position themselves for long-term success, scaling and growing their DAF programs.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Tuesday, held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a global movement that reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and radical generosity. In the spirit of today's movement, and paving the way for donor generosity, Ren announced the launch of its digital payment engine, part of its award-winning modern giving platform.

Ren is the trusted technology and services partner in facilitating philanthropic giving for top financial institutions and thousands of nonprofit organizations. Relied upon by many of the country's top financial brands as well as wealth managers, charitable organizations, and individuals, Ren's platform serves as a comprehensive solution for charitable gift services — this includes the logistics of arranging giving transactions. Ren's new Rapid Disbursement Engine supports organizations so they're able to expand their philanthropic programs. This helps them make the giving and receiving of donations more secure, quick and convenient for all parties.

According to Bank of America's recent study of philanthropy, 85% of affluent families gave to charity in 2022, and many are looking to donor-advised fund (DAF) accounts to help them do this. In 2021, account numbers rose by 28% to almost 1.3 million, making these giving vehicles one of the most powerful influences in philanthropy. To compound that influence, DAF donors are making unprecedented grants to charities at levels that have increased by more than 28% year-over-year to $45.74 billion in 2021. This growth in DAFs poses a challenge and an opportunity for organizations to manage the notable increase in associated transactions. With Ren's digital payment engine, financial firms and charities can position themselves for long-term success, scaling and growing their DAF programs and optimizing grant-making to charities.

By removing previous inefficiencies and hurdles Ren's RDE enables donors to make greater impact by promptly delivering funds to charitable organizations when and where they are needed most. It addresses the demands of today's digitally minded users by facilitating secure access to valuable information through a scalable solution that includes flexible payment options and additional layers of charity engagement.

"With a focus on efficiency, speed and security, the debut of our Rapid Disbursement Engine streamlines the process to disburse charitable grants that's normally complex and laborious," said Joe Fisher, CEO at Ren. "Scalability and cost-effective processes are at the heart of any charity or financial institution's philanthropic arm."

"Our Rapid Disbursement Engine also serves to expand the philanthropic ecosystem, opening quick and easy giving options to hundreds of thousands of additional nonprofits," said Mona Hall, VP of Marketing at Ren. "In the first eleven months of 2023 — and with numbers increasing month over month — Ren's Rapid Disbursement Engine has helped make more than 100,000 grants, providing upwards of $500 million to nonprofits. Today, our charity network serves more than 140,000 nonprofits. Our company is pleased to make the giving and receiving of these donations faster, more secure, and even more convenient — further increasing the impact of giving."

For more information on Ren's Rapid Disbursement Engine, click here.

Ren's Industry Impact

Ren is a driving force that powers people, ideas and institutions for good. As the leading independent philanthropic solutions provider in North America, Ren delivers the expertise, standards and technology necessary to power growth and scale throughout the philanthropic economy. Elite financial services firms, nonprofit organizations and community foundations rely on Ren to manage their planned giving programs, including charitable trusts, donor-advised funds, pooled income funds, endowments, and private foundations. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Indianapolis, the company holds a SOC 2 Type 1 certification that underscores its commitment to trust, security, compliance and transparency.

Visit www.reninc.com to learn more.

