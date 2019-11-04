Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa At Indian Wells Brings High Design And A New Sense Of Discovery To The Coachella Valley Following A Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a dramatic multimillion-dollar design transformation, Renaissance Indian Wells has officially re-opened today as "Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells," the desert's most reimagined resort. A complete makeover of its 560 guest rooms including 103 suites, remastered corridors, a new multi-story lobby, creation of an industry-leading fitness center, vibrant pool-area enhancements, food and beverage innovations, including the unveiling of The Place lobby bar, the establishment of new, intimate olive tree grove, and the debut of a magical new outdoor gathering spot are among the widespread enrichments introduced by the property.

(PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

Building on a 30-year heritage in Indian Wells, the resort is celebrating its rebirth by taking on its beloved original name, moving forward as of today as Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa. The "Renaissance Esmeralda" label is a nod to the hotel's storied legacy under its earlier name, and to a treasured, star-studded history which is incorporated into the property's intriguing new look. An early home to Hollywood icons from Bob Hope to the Rat Pack, the resort has reemerged as a favorite as well among new and up-and-coming generations of icons. The hotel's unexpected design, paired with its entertaining evening rituals at The Place bar and engaging Navigators, embodies the spirit of what Renaissance Hotels stands for and ensures that guests will always leave with a new sense of the destination.

"Embracing the spirit of the desert, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa is the perfect example of what the Renaissance brand offers today: a sense of clever theatricality and an open invitation to experience something a little unexpected during our guests' travels," said George Fleck, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing & Management, Renaissance Hotels. "Infused with vibrant unexpected moments, this newly reimagined resort offers spontaneous discoveries at every turn."

Created in collaboration with renowned hospitality designer SFA Design Company, the hotel is imbued with a sense of clever theatricality, where spaces surprise and delight guests with unexpected moments, each thoughtfully designed to tell a story. Upon entering the property, guests are immediately welcomed by a fresh infusion of light, with dozens of new pendant lights reflective of the desert's starry night skies. The grand staircase and indoor fountain have been stunningly refreshed, and the renewed lobby setting provides added communal dining and workspaces – many with beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. Additionally, The Place lobby bar has introduced a dynamic offering of desert-inspired cocktails, and a colorful and entertaining menu which evokes early Indian Wells days, the Hollywood golden and Rat Pack era, and the year-round natural desert gardens which characterize the city today.

Spacious accommodations (among the largest in the greater Palm Springs area) welcome guests with new configurations including a larger selection of suites, and complete floor-to-ceiling transformations in every room category. A high-low mix of raw yet refined materials instills a fresh and contemporary feel inspired by Renaissance Hotels' theatrical design philosophy. Evoking the crisp blues of a clear desert sky, with pops of sunshine brightening a neutral color palette, interiors also feature the use of clean white screens to elevate the guest room experience, along with dedicated spaces for lounging, sleeping, working and relaxing, and an updated twist on the resort's authentic mid-century modern aesthetic which continues to beckon design enthusiasts from throughout the world to this arts and culture-inspired locale. Unexpected visual moments include dramatic focal walls behind headboards which offer accents of sand, teal and blush tones. All guest rooms feature a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, versatile seating areas with a dining table and chairs to provide casual workspace with generous internet bandwidth, and pull-out sleeper sofas in king rooms. Also in guest rooms, new locally inspired artwork salutes the resort's neighborhood, its indigenous scenery and its iconic history. Outside, poolside guests will enjoy state of the art lounging with ample power ports for work or play, oversized cabanas and beachfront views.

The resort's various public spaces - including its 23 acres of lush Mediterranean-inspired grounds featuring gardens, waterfalls and surrounding lakes and its newly planted olive grove space - can be booked for meetings, private parties and events, yoga and wellness retreats, and more. R.E.N. Meetings, Renaissance Hotels' creative meetings platform, provides planners with a dedicated event team that will reflect the neighborhood across all senses - from styling of each space, incredible locally sourced catering, and turnkey social breaks to inspire and motivate networking among guests.

Renaissance Esmeralda features all the Renaissance brand's immersive guest experiences, including Evenings at Renaissance where guests can connect with the locale through nightly programming. A diverse group of local businesses and notable personalities will serve as This Way partners, giving travelers a glimpse into the neighborhood by highlighting the style, eats and beats of the destination. For the true social discoverer, the hotel's Navigators are also on hand to share hidden indigenous gems that travelers won't find in the guidebooks.

For more information about Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells, please visit www.renhotels.com or the resort's social media channels @renesmeralda.

About Renaissance Hotels

With over 160 hotels in more than 35 countries around the world, Renaissance Hotels has hit its stride with the strongest hotel portfolio in its history, doubling down on its commitment to design with dramatic renovations and dynamic global growth on the horizon. Around the world, Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its unexpected design, entertaining evening bar rituals and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Stay connected with Renaissance Hotels on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter @RenHotels. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

