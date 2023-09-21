Renaissance Foundation Donates $40,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

News provided by

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America

21 Sep, 2023, 09:57 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renaissance Foundation, established by Renaissance Life and Health Group announced it has donated $40,000 to the American Red Cross in support of disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Idalia in the Southeast and the Maui wildfires in Hawaii. The American Red Cross is stretching its resources to respond to these two large disasters more than 4,500 miles apart by providing shelter, food, health and mental health services, as well as relief supplies.

Continue Reading

"Our hearts go out to all of those who have suffered because of these catastrophic events," said Diana Steinhoff, President and CEO of Renaissance. "As a recent resident of Florida, I understand firsthand the devastation, cleanup, rebuilding and recovery challenges people in affected areas face. Renaissance has a history of giving to communities where its members, employees, partners and their families work, live and play, and we're pleased to be able to contribute to the American Red Cross relief and recovery efforts once again."

To help thousands who were affected by these disasters, the Red Cross deployed trained disaster workers, including more than 900 in the Southeast and more than 1,100 in Hawaii, who are helping on the ground or virtually. Red Cross workers will continue to aid people in these communities in the weeks and months ahead, providing compassionate, equitable assistance.

"As extreme weather increases, more people need help from the Red Cross, which is only possible with the generous support of donors like the Renaissance Foundation. We thank you for your continued commitment to our humanitarian work," said Michael D. Brown, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Across Florida and Georgia, the Red Cross has already provided more than 2,500 overnight stays in 33 shelters and more than 288,000 meals and snacks with the help of partners. In Hawaii, it has helped provide more than 186,000 overnight emergency shelter and hotel stays and more than 593,000 meals and snacks.

Founded in 2013, the Renaissance Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization with a goal of improving the lives and health of children and their families through advocacy, education and philanthropy. It provides resources and volunteers that promote maintaining a healthy lifestyle and financial protection.

About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org, or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit the American Red Cross on X (formerly Twitter).

About Renaissance
Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the companies' ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance companies are focused on providing their members and partners with outstanding products and services. Renaissance has an "A" (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from independent credit rating agency AM Best. Visit renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America

Also from this source

Appointment of Diana Steinhoff as President and CEO of Ancillary Benefits Carrier Renaissance Initiates New Digital Era at the Company

Renaissance Ancillary Benefits Companies Receive Affirmation of A (Excellent) Financial Strength Ratings from Global Insurance Rating Agency AM Best

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.