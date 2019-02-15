Renaissance Hotels Debuts In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Hotels today announced the opening of Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina, the brand's first hotel to open in Mexico. The anticipated resort anchors the new marina in Puerto Cancún and connects travellers to both the local spirit of the neighbourhood and the destination's pristine beaches, just minutes away. Through its surprising design, entertaining evening bar rituals and engaging Navigator, the 180-room lifestyle resort is poised to anchor Puerto Cancún - home to a professional golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, residential areas, a shopping centre with restaurants, movie theatres, and the largest marina in the area.

Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina

"We have been on a journey to evolve our hotels' design to reflect what the Renaissance brand offers today: a sense of clever theatricality and an open invitation to experience something a little unexpected during our guests' travels," said George Fleck, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing & Management, Renaissance Hotels. "We are thrilled to celebrate Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina and its spontaneous high-low design that embraces the DNA of the locale and gives guests a new sense of the destination."

Led by Estudio Lemus Arquitectos in conjunction with Idea Asociados, the hotel's design takes a decidedly distinct approach to Mayan mythology, inspired by the journey a soul takes after death through the cenotes to reach the mystical underworld of Xibalbá. Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina thrives from stark contrasts created through materiality, different textures and a dynamic color palette – a showcase of the brand's refined design strategy, which reflects what the Renaissance brand offers today: a sense of clever theatricality and an open invitation to experience something a little different both inside and out of the hotel.

Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina encourages travellers to discover the hidden gems that gives its neighborhoods soul through its whimsical design. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea anchored by a deconstructed wooden sculpture representing the sacred Mayan tree (ceiba). Metal wire sculptures resembling mollusks contrast the natural, wood stones and polished ceramics throughout the lobby. From underground art created by local urban artists to an engaging pool table and reading nook in the public spaces, the hotel's interior design reframes the historic fabric of the destination with a modern energy – extending from the lobby to the guest rooms. The hotel boasts 180 guestrooms, including 11 suites, all with ocean, marina or golf course views - inspiring a sense of spontaneous discovery at every turn.

"Just as the Mayan underworld is a universe worth discovering, Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina is a space full of stories waiting to be told," said Karina Zuñiga, General Manager. "Stories that will awake the explorer within us, when we allow ourselves to be inspired by the unexpected."

Music as a means to stir the soul is a theme carried through the hotel's social spaces, artwork and atmosphere. Zek Bar sits centerstage with a designed-DJ table beckoning travellers through the lobby and to the terrace. Savour the very best of local cuisine at Káajal Restaurant or linger for a coffee at Nüup Deli Café. For a taste of Baja California visit Merotoro and enjoy a simple yet sophisticated menu curated by Chef Jaír Téllez. Business meetings turn into ultimate moments of inspiration, whether gathering in one of the meeting rooms, the more intimate boardroom, or hosting a magnificent event on the terrace overlooking the ocean.

Distinctly local, personalized service is brought to life through the hotel's engaging Navigators, the Renaissance brand's ambassadors who connect travelers to the locale and help guests discover the neighborhood's handpicked local discoveries, including discovering Isla Mujeres or scuba diving at the Underwater museum with a private tour from the hotel's marina; enjoying a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere with Chef Jaír Téllez, just steps away from the hotel or finding Chef Tiago Aceituno's home and experiencing his farm-to-table cuisine at Mostaza.

Conveniently located 10 minutes from the city and 25 minutes from Cancún International Airport, the new Renaissance Cancún Resort & Marina is located in Puerto Cancún, an exclusive and gated community at the beginning of the hotel zone, and only steps away from the beach. Opening rates begin at $250 per night.

