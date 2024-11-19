Renaissance Hotels Fuels Local Discovery on a Global Scale with the Debut Of 'R FINDS' Digital Marketplace

Introducing R FINDS: a global marketplace featuring over 175 locally-sourced treasures from neighborhoods across 20 countries; created to empower creative economies, encourage travelers to embrace the art of discovery, and elevate the stories of over 175+ small businesses around the globe

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a global presence spanning nearly 40 countries, Renaissance Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's distinguished portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, has embraced local discovery as its defining characteristic, connecting travelers with the vibrant spirit of neighborhoods worldwide. Each property reflects the unique culture and character of its surroundings through thoughtfully designed spaces, the guidance of Renaissance Navigators, and its annual Global Day of Discovery, a lively celebration of local businesses held at each of the brand's 170+ properties around the world.

Renaissance Hotels Launches R FINDS, a Digital Marketplace for Local Discovery

Today, on the 10th anniversary of Global Day of Discovery, Renaissance Hotels' celebration of localism takes on new significance with the debut of R FINDS – a global digital marketplace celebrating and supporting local artisans, creators, and small businesses, and connecting travelers to the heart of the communities that Renaissance Hotels co-exist within. Beginning with 175+ products representing Renaissance Hotels' 175+ properties across the globe, R FINDS is more than an online marketplace — it's a cultural bridge that brings the soul of each property's neighborhood to travelers everywhere, offering exclusive access to hidden gems and small businesses around the globe.

The new platform has been curated with the support of Renaissance Hotels' Navigators, the brand's onsite experts with deep-rooted connections to the community. Now, in addition to providing the best local discoveries for guests to savor, shop, sip and see, the Navigators' expertise offers consumers an authentic way to discover and support the best - and often hidden - creative businesses in the neighborhoods they call home. From handcrafted goods and artisanal foods to bespoke home decor and wearable art, the array of products have been curated to embody the distinctive spirit of Renaissance neighborhoods. The commission-free marketplace empowers local artisans and entrepreneurs by providing them with global exposure without additional costs, directly benefiting the small businesses that fuel these communities.

"With the launch of R FINDS, we're evolving Global Day of Discovery from a one-day celebration of localism to a platform that fosters meaningful connections year-round," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Premium Distinctive and Collection Brands at Marriott International. "This digital marketplace connects travelers instantly to unique makers from around the world, proving that our commitment to generating positive and sustained impact for our neighbors extends far beyond the walls of each hotel."

Global retailers will include brands such as Amorío from Mexico, EIRA from India, Larimar from the Dominican Republic, Suraquia from Spain, and Mince from Thailand; along with US retailers like Chicago's Sunday Standard , Ox & Pine Leather Goods from Texas, and Meyer the Hatter from New Orleans. Additional highlights from the marketplace include fragrances, vintage posters, watches, jewelry, home goods, purses, and apparel, with products, such as the brand's custom blended honey kit, to be added in early 2025. The honey kit will include unique tasting profiles representing three destinations, including Edisto Gold Honey from Charleston, South Carolina, Heaven's Honey from Chicago and Manoa Honey & Mead from Wahiawa (Oahu), Hawaii. The kit will also include corresponding cocktail recipes curated from each nominating hotels' Evenings Ritual program.

With an editorially-driven approach, the site features curated content from Wallpaper* magazine and contributions from celebrity guest editors, such as James Beard Award-winning chef, artist, and advocate Sophia Roe, as well as other notable tastemakers. Through these collaborations, R Finds reinforces Renaissance's commitment to daily discovery, offering thoughtful perspectives on the people, products, and stories that make each neighborhood unique.

"Arriving at a time of the year when countless small business owners that make up our vibrant communities are being recognized and supported, I'm honored to help craft, shape, and share the stories of local communities that connect to travel experiences," said Sophia Roe. "R Finds is a natural platform for stories that reflect the commitment Renaissance Hotels has to making an authentic difference in local communities – and creating memorable, meaningful experiences for travelers."

Renaissance Hotels worldwide will celebrate Global Day of Discovery today, November 19th, where each property will host immersive, community-focused events with the centerpiece of the celebration being the launch of R Finds. Connecting travelers and locals from all parts of the globe, Renaissance Hotels' new platform not only honors its properties but also uplifts the people and communities that make each destination worth discovering.

To discover intriguing neighborhood finds from around the world all in one place or for more information on R Finds, visit www.R-Finds.com . To learn more about Renaissance Hotels, visit www.renhotels.com .

