Renaissance Hotels Invites Travelers To Experience The Unexpected On Seventh Annual Global Day Of Discovery

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced that its seventh annual Global Day of Discovery will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the brand's 160 hotels around the world. The worldwide celebration, open to global guests and local residents, was created to encourage travelers to discover the hidden gems that give neighborhoods their soul, from underground art scenes to exotic local cuisines. Global Day of Discovery is inspired by the notion that Renaissance Hotels can set the scene for the spontaneous to happen, inviting guests to go "off-script" and experience something they weren't planning.

"This year's Global Day of Discovery is a celebration that creates spontaneous moments where locals and travelers come together to learn and share cultural traditions in unexpected ways," said George Fleck, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing & Management, Renaissance Hotels. "When else can you enjoy a traditional home cooked Vietnamese meal with locals or uncover hidden artwork not visible to the naked eye in Dubai? These unique experiences coupled with engaging Navigators and entertaining Evening Bar Rituals are sure to inspire stories worth sharing among travelers and locals alike."

Global Day of Discovery kicks off at each Renaissance Hotel with curated adventures brought to life by the hotel's Navigator, who – counter to a typical concierge – knows a destination's hidden gems and handpicks local discoveries that cannot be found in a guidebook.

From the iconic Food Stalls of Saigon to Discovering Hidden Artwork in Dubai, Local Neighborhoods Come Alive on Global Day of Discovery

Travelers visiting Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon will be invited on a walking tour to uncover the art of Vietnamese culture and cuisine, beginning at dusk as the city changes from day to night. Before venturing out on a guided tour, the evening will kick off with the brand's signature Evening Bar Ritual, led by the hotel's mixologist. The walking tour will focus on the architecture, history and culture of Saigon as a Vietnamese city and end with a delicious Vietnamese family-style dinner, while learning about the traditional style cuisine.





In California, Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel will embrace its locale with a paint party dedicated to the art of surfing. Guests and locals will be invited to paint a surfboard while indulging in handcrafted tacos, local Ballast Point beer, a nitrogen beverage station and treats from Longboards Ice Cream truck, along with music provided by VOX DJs' Ralph Bracamonte.





At Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, travelers will experience an immersive dinner paying homage to the city's history as the glass capital of the world. The hotel's executive chef, Aaron Lawson, will collaborate with local artists to utilize 2,000-degree molten glass and various glass blowing techniques to serve up a creative feast.





, travelers will experience an immersive dinner paying homage to the city's history as the glass capital of the world. The hotel's executive chef, , will collaborate with local artists to utilize 2,000-degree molten glass and various glass blowing techniques to serve up a creative feast. Guests of Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai will be welcomed with an original installation marking the 'Year of Zayed' and the centenary celebrations of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan . Partnering with local art curator Adam Hardy , the hotel will also curate 'Dark Art' installations throughout the hotel where guests can uncover the hidden artwork not visible to the naked eye via a UV light. While the hotel's Navigator will lead guests on a tour of the property's dark art, travelers will also be given a discovery map to explore on their own.

Global Day of Discovery will Mark the Debut of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, and Reveal the Design Transformation of Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel

To celebrate its official grand opening on Global Day of Discovery, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa will offer entertainment from local and international artists on its stunning pool deck overlooking the pristine coastline. Headlining the event is notable Indonesian singer-songwriter Anggun and Belgian DJ duo Wolfpack – ranked as one of the top 50 DJs in the world. The evening kicks off with the brand's signature Evening Bar Ritual – a punch bowl crafted by the hotel's mixology team – taking place on the rooftop. Fireworks will close the night.





will offer entertainment from local and international artists on its stunning pool deck overlooking the pristine coastline. Headlining the event is notable Indonesian singer-songwriter Anggun and Belgian DJ duo Wolfpack – ranked as one of the top 50 DJs in the world. The evening kicks off with the brand's signature Evening Bar Ritual – a punch bowl crafted by the hotel's mixology team – taking place on the rooftop. Fireworks will close the night. Global Day of Discovery will celebrate the multi-million-dollar theatrical design transformation of Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel by exploring design through scent with floral art atop the hotel's indoor pool surface, which will be transformed into a L'Atelier featuring an olfactory experience from perfumier Ex Nihlo.

Global Day of Discovery continues the energetic moment of the brand's growing global portfolio with plans to debut in 16 new neighborhoods globally in the next 12 months, including Chelsea, Philadelphia, Taipei and Hangzhou.

For the full lineup of performances and events planned on Global Day of Discovery and throughout the year at Renaissance Hotels, please visit www.renhotels.com/events; and join the conversation at #RenHotels.

About Renaissance Hotels

With over 160 hotels in more than 35 countries and territories around the world, Renaissance Hotels has a dynamic global portfolio. Designed for spontaneous global travelers, Renaissance Hotels extends an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Distinctly local, personalized service is brought to life through each hotel's engaging Navigators, the brand's ambassadors who connect you to the locale and help you discover the neighborhood's hidden gems and handpicked local discoveries. To learn more visit www.renhotels.com; like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @RenHotels, Instagram and YouTube.

