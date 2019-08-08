Renaissance Insurance Adds Two Group Sales Professionals in Florida Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on delivering excellent dental, vision, life and disability benefits, Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America is adding two experienced group sales professionals to its Florida team. Shawn Afeld and Peter E. Field will serve as Senior Group Sales Executives, helping to support the company's growth and create benefits experiences that stand out for small- and medium-sized employer groups.

According to John Feeney, Vice President Group Sales & Market Development, "Both Peter and Shawn bring years of group insurance experience and a strong knowledge of employee benefit products. Plus, their relationships in the Florida market and dedication to serving smaller clients will make them outstanding additions to our Florida sales organization."

Afeld to Serve Panhandle and West Side of Florida

During his more than 20-year career so far, Afeld has excelled in sales, sales management and service positions with large national carriers. He enjoys resolving complex problems and developing customized solutions that effectively meet clients' needs.

"In addition to offering a strong product portfolio, Renaissance has a very positive culture," says Afeld. "With a goal of being a trusted advisor, it's exciting to be able to offer customers specialized solutions that fit their situations. The company's ability to quickly and effectively provide viable options and answer questions that come up is an asset in creating an experience that 'wows' our broker partners and their customers."

Afeld lives in Tierra Verde, Fla., and will manage broker relationships in the Panhandle and along the west side of the state. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in communication from the University of South Florida and served in the U.S. Army. He has three children and in his spare time he enjoys boating, fishing, golfing and attending sports events.

Field to Cover Central and South Florida

A multi-year top performer in insurance sales roles, Field attributes his success to putting broker and client needs at the forefront to drive the solution process. He has extensive experience in employee benefits including life, dental and vision insurance. And, he has special expertise in group disability insurance, including a Group Benefits Disability Specialist (GBDS) designation.

Field says joining Renaissance was an easy choice. "Renaissance is a growing company that is focused on doing the right thing for customers. I'm eager to share the high value solutions the company offers with my established broker contacts to help them create customized benefits offerings to meet their clients' needs."

Field holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and finance from the University of Maine. A resident of Tampa, Fla., he will cover Central and South Florida. Field enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. His hobbies include golf, tennis, racquetball, fishing, sprint triathlons, water skiing and snow skiing. And, he recently won a local corn hole tournament.

In addition to expanding its Florida sales organization, Renaissance has hired two more sales team members in the Mid-Atlantic region this year.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York are part of a family of companies collectively operating under the holding company Renaissance Health Service Corporation. Founded in 1957, the family of companies has offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Collectively, the Renaissance companies cover 13.1 million people with annual paid claims of nearly $3 billion. Renaissance offers nationwide ancillary benefit solutions for employer groups and individuals. Visit www.renaissancefamily.com.

SOURCE Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America

Related Links

http://www.renaissancefamily.com

