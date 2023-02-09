Renal biomarkers market size is expected to grow by USD 507.23 million: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global renal biomarkers market size is estimated to grow by USD 507.23 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Biomarkers Market 2022-2026

Renal biomarkers market - Five forces

The global renal biomarkers market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Renal biomarkers market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Renal biomarkers market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The hospitals segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Hospitals have skilled healthcare professionals who have the required knowledge and expertise to provide adequate care to patients. The number of hospitals is increasing owing to the growth of the aging population. This, in turn, has increased the use of renal biomarkers for detecting different types of kidney-related diseases.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global renal biomarkers market.

North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the renal biomarkers market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of support programs conducted by vendors and various organizations.

Download a sample report

Renal biomarkers market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease, has been increasing due to the high incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Polycystic kidney disease is one of the key causes of chronic kidney diseases and can potentially cause kidney failure.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease will fuel the growth of the global renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing awareness about kidney diseases is a key trend in the market.

Various organizations are conducting awareness programs about kidney diseases.

For instance, the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program (KDSAP) in the US provides free kidney screenings and health education to underserved residents.

Similarly, MRP participates in Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day to increase awareness about the condition.

Such initiatives are expected to increase awareness about kidney diseases, which, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Limitations and complications involved related to renal biomarkers are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Some of these complications include vascular access dysfunction and activation of the coagulation system.

Non-standardization of biomarkers also limits potential outcome improvements.

In addition, there are technical issues such as the quality of real-time data analytics.

Such factors can restrict the growth of the global renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this renal biomarkers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the renal biomarkers market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the renal biomarkers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the renal biomarkers market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of renal biomarkers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The renal anemia therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (IV and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The neurological biomarkers market size is expected to increase by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.43%. This report extensively covers segmentation by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and Others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, and research organizations and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Renal Biomarkers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 507.23 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, BioPorto AS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., RenalSense Ltd., Siemens AG, SphingoTec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support services

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases

8.1.2 Increase in incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and associated risk factors

8.1.3 Rapid increase in the aging population

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Limitations of and complications involved in renal biomarkers

8.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines

8.2.3 High cost of treatment

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing awareness about kidney diseases

8.3.2 Opportunities in emerging markets

8.3.3 Focus on miniaturization and wearable technology and that for infant and pediatric applications

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Key news

Exhibit 53: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 55: bioMerieux SA - Overview

Exhibit 56: bioMerieux SA - Business segments

Exhibit 57: bioMerieux SA - Key news

Exhibit 58: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: bioMerieux SA - Segment focus

10.5 BioPorto AS

Exhibit 60: BioPorto AS - Overview

Exhibit 61: BioPorto AS - Product and service

Exhibit 62: BioPorto AS - Key offerings

10.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 63: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 66: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 68: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 RenalSense Ltd.

Exhibit 75: RenalSense Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: RenalSense Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: RenalSense Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 SphingoTec GmbH

Exhibit 82: SphingoTec GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 83: SphingoTec GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 84: SphingoTec GmbH - Key news

Exhibit 85: SphingoTec GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/renal-biomarkersmarket

SOURCE Technavio