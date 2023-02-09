Renal biomarkers market size is expected to grow by USD 507.23 million: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Feb 09, 2023, 11:30 ET
According to Technavio, the global renal biomarkers market size is estimated to grow by USD 507.23 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Renal biomarkers market - Five forces
The global renal biomarkers market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Renal biomarkers market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Renal biomarkers market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
- The hospitals segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Hospitals have skilled healthcare professionals who have the required knowledge and expertise to provide adequate care to patients. The number of hospitals is increasing owing to the growth of the aging population. This, in turn, has increased the use of renal biomarkers for detecting different types of kidney-related diseases.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global renal biomarkers market.
- North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the renal biomarkers market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of support programs conducted by vendors and various organizations.
Renal biomarkers market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is driving the market growth.
- The prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease, has been increasing due to the high incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.
- Polycystic kidney disease is one of the key causes of chronic kidney diseases and can potentially cause kidney failure.
- Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease will fuel the growth of the global renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growing awareness about kidney diseases is a key trend in the market.
- Various organizations are conducting awareness programs about kidney diseases.
- For instance, the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program (KDSAP) in the US provides free kidney screenings and health education to underserved residents.
- Similarly, MRP participates in Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day to increase awareness about the condition.
- Such initiatives are expected to increase awareness about kidney diseases, which, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Limitations and complications involved related to renal biomarkers are challenging the market growth.
- Some of these complications include vascular access dysfunction and activation of the coagulation system.
- Non-standardization of biomarkers also limits potential outcome improvements.
- In addition, there are technical issues such as the quality of real-time data analytics.
- Such factors can restrict the growth of the global renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this renal biomarkers market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the renal biomarkers market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the renal biomarkers market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the renal biomarkers market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of renal biomarkers market vendors
|
Renal Biomarkers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 507.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
9.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, BioPorto AS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., RenalSense Ltd., Siemens AG, SphingoTec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 08: Parent market
Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery
2.2.2 Integration and product development
2.2.3 Manufacturing
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support services
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 38: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases
8.1.2 Increase in incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and associated risk factors
8.1.3 Rapid increase in the aging population
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Limitations of and complications involved in renal biomarkers
8.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines
8.2.3 High cost of treatment
Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing awareness about kidney diseases
8.3.2 Opportunities in emerging markets
8.3.3 Focus on miniaturization and wearable technology and that for infant and pediatric applications
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
Exhibit 53: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 bioMerieux SA
Exhibit 55: bioMerieux SA - Overview
Exhibit 56: bioMerieux SA - Business segments
Exhibit 57: bioMerieux SA - Key news
Exhibit 58: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: bioMerieux SA - Segment focus
10.5 BioPorto AS
Exhibit 60: BioPorto AS - Overview
Exhibit 61: BioPorto AS - Product and service
Exhibit 62: BioPorto AS - Key offerings
10.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Exhibit 63: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 64: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 65: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 66: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 IQVIA Holdings Inc.
Exhibit 68: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Exhibit 72: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 RenalSense Ltd.
Exhibit 75: RenalSense Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 76: RenalSense Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 77: RenalSense Ltd. - Key offerings
10.10 Siemens AG
Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Overview
Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Segment focus
10.11 SphingoTec GmbH
Exhibit 82: SphingoTec GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 83: SphingoTec GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 84: SphingoTec GmbH - Key news
Exhibit 85: SphingoTec GmbH - Key offerings
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 94: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
