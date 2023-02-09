Renal biomarkers market size is expected to grow by USD 507.23 million: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Technavio

Feb 09, 2023, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global renal biomarkers market size is estimated to grow by USD 507.23 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Biomarkers Market 2022-2026
Renal biomarkers market - Five forces
The global renal biomarkers market is concentrated, and the five forces analysis covers– 

  • Bargaining power of buyers 
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of substitutes
Renal biomarkers market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Renal biomarkers market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 

  • The hospitals segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Hospitals have skilled healthcare professionals who have the required knowledge and expertise to provide adequate care to patients. The number of hospitals is increasing owing to the growth of the aging population. This, in turn, has increased the use of renal biomarkers for detecting different types of kidney-related diseases.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global renal biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global renal biomarkers market.

  • North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the renal biomarkers market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of support programs conducted by vendors and various organizations.

Renal biomarkers market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is driving the market growth.
  • The prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease, has been increasing due to the high incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.
  • Polycystic kidney disease is one of the key causes of chronic kidney diseases and can potentially cause kidney failure.
  • Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease will fuel the growth of the global renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing awareness about kidney diseases is a key trend in the market.
  • Various organizations are conducting awareness programs about kidney diseases.
  • For instance, the Kidney Disease Screening and Awareness Program (KDSAP) in the US provides free kidney screenings and health education to underserved residents.
  • Similarly, MRP participates in Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day to increase awareness about the condition.
  • Such initiatives are expected to increase awareness about kidney diseases, which, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Limitations and complications involved related to renal biomarkers are challenging the market growth.
  • Some of these complications include vascular access dysfunction and activation of the coagulation system.
  • Non-standardization of biomarkers also limits potential outcome improvements.
  • In addition, there are technical issues such as the quality of real-time data analytics.
  • Such factors can restrict the growth of the global renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this renal biomarkers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the renal biomarkers market between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the renal biomarkers market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the renal biomarkers market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of renal biomarkers market vendors

Renal Biomarkers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 507.23 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

9.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, BioPorto AS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., RenalSense Ltd., Siemens AG, SphingoTec GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

  Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 08:  Parent market

  Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

  2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

  2.2.2 Integration and product development

  2.2.3 Manufacturing

  2.2.4 Outbound logistics

  2.2.5 Marketing and sales

  2.2.6 Support services

  2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 11:  Market segments

  3.2 Market size 2021 

  3.3 Market definition

  Exhibit 12:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user 

  5.1 Market segments

  Exhibit 22:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by End-user 

  Exhibit 23:  Comparison by End-user

  5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 24:  Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 25:  Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.4 Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 26:  Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 27:  Clinics and diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 28:  Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 29:  Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.6 Market opportunity by End-user 

  Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape 

  6.1 Overview

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape 

  7.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 32:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

  7.2 Geographic comparison 

  Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

  7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 34:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 35:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  Exhibit 38:  Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 39:  Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 

  Exhibit 40:  ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 41:  ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  7.7 Key leading countries 

  Exhibit 42:  Key leading countries

  7.8 Market opportunity by geography

  Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases

  8.1.2 Increase in incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and associated risk factors

  8.1.3 Rapid increase in the aging population

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 Limitations of and complications involved in renal biomarkers

  8.2.2 Stringent regulatory guidelines

  8.2.3 High cost of treatment

  Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Increasing awareness about kidney diseases

  8.3.2 Opportunities in emerging markets

  8.3.3 Focus on miniaturization and wearable technology and that for infant and pediatric applications

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Overview

  Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

  The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

  9.2 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 47: Industry risks

  9.3 Competitive Scenario 

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

  10.3 Abbott Laboratories  

  Exhibit 50:  Abbott Laboratories  - Overview

  Exhibit 51:  Abbott Laboratories  - Business segments

  Exhibit 52:  Abbott Laboratories - Key news

  Exhibit 53:  Abbott Laboratories  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 54:  Abbott Laboratories  - Segment focus

  10.4 bioMerieux SA 

  Exhibit 55:  bioMerieux SA - Overview

  Exhibit 56:  bioMerieux SA - Business segments

  Exhibit 57:  bioMerieux SA - Key news

  Exhibit 58:  bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

  Exhibit 59:  bioMerieux SA - Segment focus

  10.5 BioPorto AS 

  Exhibit 60:  BioPorto AS - Overview

  Exhibit 61:  BioPorto AS - Product and service

  Exhibit 62:  BioPorto AS - Key offerings

  10.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

    Exhibit 63:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview 

    Exhibit 64:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments 

    Exhibit 65:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key news 

    Exhibit 66:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings 

     Exhibit 67:  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

  10.7 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 

  Exhibit 68:  IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 69:  IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 70:  IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 71:  IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

  10.8 Randox Laboratories Ltd. 

  Exhibit 72:  Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 73:  Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Product and service

  Exhibit 74:  Randox Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

  10.9 RenalSense Ltd.

  Exhibit 75:  RenalSense Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 76:  RenalSense Ltd. - Product and service

  Exhibit 77:  RenalSense Ltd. - Key offerings

  10.10 Siemens AG 

  Exhibit 78:  Siemens AG - Overview

  Exhibit 79:  Siemens AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 80:  Siemens AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 81:  Siemens AG - Segment focus

  10.11 SphingoTec GmbH 

  Exhibit 82:  SphingoTec GmbH - Overview

  Exhibit 83:  SphingoTec GmbH - Product and service

  Exhibit 84:  SphingoTec GmbH - Key news

  Exhibit 85:  SphingoTec GmbH - Key offerings

  10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 

  Exhibit 86:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 87:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 88:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news

  Exhibit 89:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 90:  Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix  

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 94: Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

