Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Joins Didi Chuxing in Didi Auto Alliance

The DiDi Auto Alliance is an intelligent ride-sharing alliance initiated by DiDi that empowers and redefines smart mobility. By promoting the new energy automotive industry with partners along the value chain, it aims to unite all members to transform the business model of the automotive industry, and establish itself as the world's largest full-capacity vehicle operator platform.

Ogi Redzic, senior vice president of Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said, "We share a common vision with DiDi in our pursuit of clean, safe mobility for all. China is a key market for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and we plan to work in close partnership with market leaders like DiDi to shape the future of smart mobility in China."

Cheng Wei, Founder and CEO of DiDi, said, "We will empower our partners by providing collaboration aspects ranging from auto leasing and sales, auto finance, auto service, fleet operation to car-sharing solutions. The goal is to create more value for our partners, user community, and the society."

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi signed a memorandum of understanding with DiDi in February to explore the possibility of future business cooperation on a new electric vehicle car-sharing program in the People's Republic of China. The memorandum of understanding signed with DiDi is in line with the exploration of new mobility services at the Alliance, including the launch of robo-vehicle ride-hailing services, as part of the Alliance 2022 strategic midterm plan launched last year by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

As the world's largest automotive group in unit sales, the Alliance is accelerating convergence and synergy initiatives in a range of new automotive technologies. By the end of its strategic plan, the Alliance will launch 12 pure electric models worldwide, utilizing common EV platforms and components, while also bringing to market 40 vehicles worldwide with autonomous drive technology and developing robo-vehicle ride-hailing services.

To support this plan, the Alliance also launched Alliance Ventures, a new corporate venture capital fund that plans to invest up to $1 billion to support open innovation over the next five years.

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Company and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners more than 10.6 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2017. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and services on a wide range of affordable vehicles.

