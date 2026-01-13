Rencore appoints James Westlake as Chief Revenue Officer to drive next stage of global growth

Westlake to own commercial functions at Rencore to scale go-to-market of its governance tool

MUNICH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rencore, a leading Microsoft 365 and AI governance company, today announced that James Westlake has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Westlake will oversee all revenue generating functions at Rencore and will focus on expanding the company's global footprint, strengthening its go-to-market execution, and accelerating growth following Rencore's recent investment round.

James Westlake, Chief Revenue Officer at Rencore

Rencore provides a cloud-based governance platform that enables large organizations to manage collaboration, security, compliance, and cost across Microsoft 365, AI-driven services such as Copilot and enterprise agents, and the Power Platform. The solution gives IT and compliance teams deep visibility into their environments, allows them to enforce policies, reduce risk, and automate remediation across collaboration and AI data sources.

Joining Rencore in the newly created position of CRO, James Westlake brings more than 15 years of international experience scaling B2B SaaS companies across Europe, North America, and APAC. He previously held senior commercial roles at various scale-ups including Trustpilot, where he played a key part in building the company's UK business into one of its strongest growth engines.

"Rencore is uniquely positioned at a time when governance, automation, and AI readiness have become top priorities for enterprises," said James Westlake. "The company has a powerful product, strong customer momentum, and a clear market opportunity. I am excited to build on this foundation and help Rencore accelerate its global growth."

"Rencore is entering an exciting phase," said Matthias Einig, CEO and Co-Founder of Rencore. "Demand for Microsoft 365 governance continues to rise, and organizations are looking for scalable, automated solutions to manage complexity and the rapid adoption of AI. James has a proven track record in turning strong products into large, international businesses. His experience in building high performing commercial organizations will help us scale with confidence."

With Westlake joining the leadership team, Rencore is strengthening its position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the rapid growth of Microsoft 365 and AI-driven collaboration. His appointment marks a significant step in Rencore's long term strategy to scale internationally, expand its customer base, and continue delivering governance solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern enterprises.

About Rencore

Rencore is a Munich-based software company specializing in governance, security, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365, the Power Platform, and enterprise AI. Its cloud platform enables organizations to inventory, analyze, and control collaboration and automation environments at scale. Rencore's customers include global enterprises and public sector organizations that rely on its technology to maintain security, ensure compliance, and govern AI responsibly across the modern workplace.

