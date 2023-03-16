Renee Cafaro Atelier Creates Gown for Oscar Winner Melanie Miller

Renee Cafaro Atelier already is amassing a resumé of VIP designs, dressing nominees at BAFTAs, attendees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction and a celebrity judge of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. In addition to her design prowess, Renee Cafaro was uniquely suited to create for this nominee as she is also an advocate for social justice and political freedom, making her passionate about the subject matter of the award-winning documentary.

Photographs of both of these Oscars looks can be found using this link: https://www.dropbox.com/t/15esOpaoWZMuZNwb

Renee Cafaro launched her Atelier & ready to wear label, RCA Public Label in the NYC Garment district in 2021. Founded on quality, fit, fair wages and keeping the NYC garment district alive, Cafaro's mission is to fill the void for plus size women in the luxury fashion industry.

Photo Credits:

Producer Melanie Miller on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in emerald gown by Renee Cafaro

Producer Melanie Miller pictured with her team for Navalny, winner of Best Documentary

Melanie Miller at the Documentary Oscar Nominees Panel in custom suit by Renee Cafaro. All photo rights purchased from Getty Images

