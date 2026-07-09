Renew Biotechnologies Unifies Wasatch BioLabs and Resonant Under One Brand to Advance Sequencing-Based Diagnostics

Brand consolidation strengthens Renew's ability to move advanced molecular technologies from discovery to clinical implementation.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Biotechnologies today announced the consolidation of Wasatch BioLabs and Resonant under the Renew Biotechnologies brand, creating a unified platform to advance sequencing-based diagnostics, translational research, and clinical testing.

The consolidation gives clients, partners, researchers, and clinicians clearer access to Renew's integrated capabilities across advanced sequencing, assay development, diagnostic product development, and laboratory infrastructure.

Importantly, this is a brand consolidation, not an acquisition, merger, ownership change, or management transition. Renew Biotechnologies has always been the parent company of Wasatch BioLabs and Resonant, and existing services, projects, contracts, laboratory operations, quality systems, and client relationships will continue uninterrupted, albeit under the Renew brand.

"Renew Biotechnologies is building a platform designed to make complex biology more measurable, actionable, and clinically useful," said Chad Pollard, CEO and Co-founder of Renew Biotechnologies. "Bringing our brands together under Renew better reflects who we are today and where we are going as a company. This is an exciting next step that strengthens how we communicate our capabilities, accelerate innovation, and translate advanced molecular technologies into real-world clinical impact."

From its founding in 2022, Wasatch BioLabs has established expertise in long-read and native-read sequencing, translational research, custom assay development, and other laboratory services. Resonant has focused on the development of sequencing-based diagnostics, including NeuroLens®, a blood-based liquid biopsy test to measure neuron-associated cell death from circulating cell-free DNA methylation signals in conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Together, these capabilities now operate as a single platform supporting partners from biomarker discovery and diagnostic product development through assay validation and clinical implementation.

"This consolidation reflects the company we've built," said Steve Abbott, Chief Operating Officer of Renew Biotechnologies. "By integrating our laboratory infrastructure, technology development, clinical operations, and product programs under one brand, we're creating a clearer path to develop, validate, and deploy advanced molecular technologies for real-world research and clinical impact."

The unified Renew Biotechnologies products and services will continue to expand across long-read and native-read sequencing, RNA therapeutic quality control, methylation technologies, pharmacogenomics, telomere sequencing, blood-based diagnostics, and custom assay development.

Renew's new website serves as the single destination for the company's sequencing services, clinical laboratory capabilities, product portfolio, and partnership opportunities.

To learn more, visit www.renewbt.com.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is building the next generation of sequencing-driven diagnostics and translational research solutions. The company pairs native and long-read sequencing technologies with specialized workflows and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory infrastructure to transform complex biological signals into clinical products, research assays, and scalable programs designed to improve patient care.

SOURCE Renew Biotechnologies