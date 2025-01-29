Renewa Celebrates a Transformative Year with Record Milestones and Launch of New Website

Expanding Partnerships, Project Portfolio, and Digital Presence Among Accomplishments in 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewa, a leading land and infrastructure investor and advocate for renewable energy, is pleased to announce significant milestones that the company achieved in 2024, cementing its position as a cornerstone of the clean energy industry. These accomplishments advance Renewa's mission to support renewable energy growth while driving innovative solutions for developers and landowners.

Over the past year, Renewa has:

Welcomed 18 new project developers to its growing network, bringing its portfolio to 75 best-in-class renewable operators.

Added 33 new renewable energy projects, further expanding its portfolio to over 130 major clean energy assets.

Entered a total of 6 new states – Colorado , Massachusetts , Maine , Mississippi , South Dakota and Wisconsin – establishing a presence in every major U.S. power market.

Notable partners added to Renewa's portfolio in 2024 include Enbridge, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, 174 Power, Cubico, Total Energies, AES and Capital Dynamics, to name a few.

"This year's accomplishments underscore Renewa's commitment to accelerating the transition to renewable energy through strategic partnerships and investments," said Stephen Lee, Renewa Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "By working with best-in-class developers and expanding our footprint across the country, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient energy future."

Renewa also announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, Renewa.com, aimed at providing easier access to its innovative financing solutions and deep commitment to advancing renewable energy. The new site introduces comprehensive resources tailored for landowners and developers, more intuitive navigation, and an expanded showcase of Renewa's successful projects and partnerships.

"Our mission has always been to support landowners and project developers in unlocking the full potential of renewable energy projects," said Gage Mooring, Renewa Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "We are extremely proud of Renewa's growth this year, and our new website not only better supports our landowner and developer partners but also is a direct reflection of our continued growth as a leader in energy transition."

Renewa accelerates the transition to renewable energy by helping landowners achieve financial security and by providing capital solutions to project developers. There can be no renewable energy project without suitable land to house it. Renewa focuses on making the energy transition happen by partnering with landowners for lease and land monetization while also working with developers to provide capital solutions for site control and capital efficiency.

About Renewa

Renewa is a renewable energy land financing company providing financing solutions to landowners and renewable energy project developers through the acquisition of leasehold interests, land, rental streams, and royalty incomes. Renewa is backed by QIC, channeling long-term capital to fund renewable energy projects with local partners and landowners. For more information, please visit: www.renewa.com.

