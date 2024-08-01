Renewable America Accelerates Solar Development Progress in Two Low-Income and Disadvantaged Communities

The West Tambo Clean Power II and Dos Palos Clean Power sites were awarded bonus Investment Tax Credits

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable America (RNA), a leading provider of distributed energy resources, local small utility-scale solar plus storage, and multi-customer community microgrids projects in California, announced new milestone achievements toward the commercial operation dates of two key solar sites. The West Tambo Clean Power II site (WEST-II), a 2.93 MWdc development located in Livingston, CA, and the Dos Palos Clean Power site (DOSP), a 4.29 MWdc project in Dos Palos CA, are set to advance carbon reduction targets in designated low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Renewable America

WEST-II will generate enough clean energy to power 800 homes annually, preventing 48,000 tons of CO 2 from being released into the atmosphere. WEST-II is projected to achieve its commercial operation date (COD) in early August 2024, with its renewable energy benefits anticipated to positively impact the community. Similarly, DOSP will generate enough clean energy to power 1200 homes annually, saving 74,000 tons of CO 2 emissions. San Jose Clean Energy will purchase the power generated by WEST-II to provide energy to the San Jose community, while Peninsula Clean Energy will purchase the power produced by DOSP to supply energy to Los Banos residents.

"Climate change mitigation and energy resilience in local communities are core components of RNA's mission," says Ardeshir Arian, President & CEO of Renewable America. "These developments are contributing to California's renewable energy targets while making a difference in the lives of San Jose and Los Banos residents, and we're thrilled to see the projects' progress."

The projects were awarded an additional 20 percent Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) through the U.S. Department of Energy's Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program, under its Qualified Low-Income Economic Benefit Project category. The sites are officially categorized as disadvantaged communities by the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA). The designation applies to communities within the top 25 percent of census tracts identified by CalEnviroScreen statewide, as well as 22 census tracts in the highest 5 percent of CalEnviroScreen's Pollution Burden.

Renewable America performs end-to-end project development with in-house resources, including parcel scouting, lease negotiations, engineering, permitting, design, and origination. Its subsidiary, RNA Services, LLC, acts as the EPC and O&M partner for both WEST-II and DOSP.

"Distributed solar generation allows local communities to produce their own energy, preventing over-dependence on centralized power sources," says Arian. "In addition to the benefits of cleaner energy sources, San Jose and Los Banos will have greater energy independence and autonomy."

About Renewable America

Renewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts MW of solar and 680 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at https://renewam.com.

