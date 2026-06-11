Renewable America Seeks Strategic Buyer for Late-Stage 33 MW Solar and 31 MWh of BESS

Portfolio consists of 9 community solar projects with significant development potential

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable America, a California-based integrated solar and storage developer and EPC, announced today that its project pipeline has reached 33 MWdc of solar and 31 MWh of battery storage across 9 late-stage community-scale projects. All target commercial operation between Q4 2026 and mid-2028.

Renewable America

The portfolio is concentrated in communities that have historically had the least access to clean energy. Six of the nine projects are located in designated Energy Communities, which qualify for additional IRS funding based on the areas' high pollution burden. Three have been awarded Low Income Community Category 4 adders by the U.S. Treasury, meaning these projects will deliver clean power from environmentally disadvantaged communities to low-income households for whom rooftop solar has never been feasible. Power off-takers include major investor-owned utilities and top CCAs with credit rating in California.

All nine projects connect to California's distribution grid rather than the transmission system, the "middle mile" approach that Renewable America has championed since its founding.

"While California is a solar giant, what we still need is clean power that reaches the people who need it most," says Ardi Arian, Founder and CEO of Renewable America, "This portfolio is built to serve renters, low-income households, and other customers in communities often left out of the energy transition."

Nearly $1 million in interconnection and development securities have already been posted, interconnection agreements have been executed for the majority of sites, and the company holds strong site control across the entire portfolio.

As a licensed General B and C-10 contractor, Renewable America has built a strong track record across over 40 community-scale and commercial projects throughout California, completing more than 20 MW of solar and 10 MWh of energy storage since founding, including 15.4 MW installed in 2025. The company now has 199 MW of solar and 465 MWh of storage under development and is actively expanding its commercial and industrial focus, delivering customized energy solutions that lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints.

About Renewable America

Renewable America is a leading provider of clean distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 199 MW of solar and 465 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at renewableamerica.com.

Renewable America Media Contact

Allison Ruedig

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872-870-1302

SOURCE Renewable America