The Missing Middle: New Report Shows How California CCAs Can Unlock 5.4 GW of Untapped Energy

The white paper, commissioned by Renewable America, reveals how "middle mile" solar and storage projects can deliver $6.5 billion in ratepayer savings in California.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper released by Pathfinder Communications, commissioned by California-based solar + storage EPC Renewable America, finds that California's existing distribution grid already has the capacity to support 5.4 gigawatts of community-scale solar and storage. This capacity creates a largely overlooked opportunity to deliver over $6.5 billion in savings for ratepayers, while accelerating the state's clean energy transition.

Renewable America

The report, Why End-To-End Sustainable Energy Solutions Create Value For California Communities, details how "middle mile" projects — community-scale solar and storage interconnected at the distribution level — represent a faster, more cost-effective pathway to decarbonization than utility-scale alternatives, and that Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) are uniquely positioned to lead their deployment.

According to the white paper's analysis, fully leveraging California's underutilized distribution infrastructure could generate:

$6.5 billion in ratepayer savings over 20 years

$4.6 billion in reduced resource adequacy costs

$2 billion in avoided transmission upgrade expenditures

Middle-mile projects also offer a critical speed advantage; while utility-scale projects typically require 5 to 10 years from development to operation, community-scale projects can be deployed in 2 to 3 years. This shorter timeline matters enormously as California's grid faces mounting pressure and demand.

"California has been focused on the first mile – large utility-scale renewables – and the last mile – rooftop solar," says Peter Asmus, principal of Pathfinder Communications and author of the report. "But the middle mile is where the real opportunity lies. The infrastructure is already there; the question is whether CCAs and policymakers have the will to use it."

The white paper argues that CCAs, which now serve over a third of California's electricity customers, are the natural vehicle for middle-mile deployment. It also notes that CCAs face regulatory and structural barriers that have prevented the sector from realizing its potential. The report includes real-world case studies from disadvantaged California communities where community-scale projects have delivered both economic and environmental benefits. The white paper also describes a new program aimed at reducing energy costs for businesses by 20% or more. The paper highlights how an end-to-end solution reduces costs and speeds up deployments of clean energy projects.

"Renewable America commissioned this research because we see this gap every day," said Ardi Arian, CEO of Renewable America. "The grid capacity is there. The technology is proven. What's been missing is a clear framework for how CCAs can act on this opportunity — and that's exactly what this white paper provides."

Find out more by reading the full white paper, Why End-To-End Sustainable Energy Solutions Create Value For California Communities, at renewableamerica.com.

About Renewable America

Renewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts MW of solar and 680 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at https://renewam.com.

Renewable America Media Contact

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SOURCE Renewable America