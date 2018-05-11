Renewable Energy Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASD: REGI) will replace Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASD: SNCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, May 15. Nasdaq has decided to suspend Synchronoss Technologies from its exchange due to noncompliance with listing requirements making the company no longer eligible for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Renewable Energy Group produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals. Headquartered in Ames, IA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the change:
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – MAY 15, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Renewable
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Refining &
|
DELETED
|
Synchronoss
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
