Renewable Energy Leader PivotGen Welcomes Meredyth Chrichton as Director of Systems Engineering

News provided by

PivotGen

21 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen, a Chicago-based renewable energy development and repowering company, announced today the addition of wind energy veteran Meredyth Chrichton as Director of Systems Engineering.

Continue Reading
Meredyth Crichton, PivotGen Director of Systems Engineering
Meredyth Crichton, PivotGen Director of Systems Engineering

With over 25 years of experience in mechanical engineering, Meredyth brings a wealth of expertise in product development and validation. Prior to joining PivotGen, she served as the Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Innovation Center at Clemson University, where she led initiatives to overcome technical challenges in renewable energy adoption. Before her tenure at Clemson, Meredyth held leadership positions at GE since 2007, managing onshore wind test labs and leading global teams in the development of gas turbine and generator systems for new products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meredyth to our team. With her proven track record of managing electrical and mechanical engineering teams, coupled with her extensive experience in the wind energy sector, Meredyth's expertise will be instrumental in optimizing the operational efficiency of our wind energy projects," said PivotGen CEO Tim Rosenzweig. "Her appointment as the manager of our project engineering execution team marks a significant step forward in our mission to increase the productivity and operational lifespan of our operating wind projects."

In response to her appointment, Meredyth Chrichton remarked, "I am proud to join PivotGen and continue to advance sustainable energy solutions."

Meredyth's engineering career began in the automotive industry with the Timken Company. She holds a degree from the Colorado School of Mines and earned a Masters in Engineering Management from the University of Akron.

About PivotGen

PivotGen is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new renewable energy generation projects and gives new life to older projects through repowering and refurbishment strategies. PivotGen's team is committed to achieving a sustainable and renewable energy future and while maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we serve.

www.pivotgen.com

Contact
Emily Torrans
Mahoney Communications Group
[email protected]
212-220-6678

SOURCE PivotGen

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.