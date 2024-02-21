Renewable Energy Leader PivotGen Welcomes Meredyth Chrichton as Director of Systems Engineering

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotGen, a Chicago-based renewable energy development and repowering company, announced today the addition of wind energy veteran Meredyth Chrichton as Director of Systems Engineering.

Meredyth Crichton, PivotGen Director of Systems Engineering

With over 25 years of experience in mechanical engineering, Meredyth brings a wealth of expertise in product development and validation. Prior to joining PivotGen, she served as the Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Innovation Center at Clemson University, where she led initiatives to overcome technical challenges in renewable energy adoption. Before her tenure at Clemson, Meredyth held leadership positions at GE since 2007, managing onshore wind test labs and leading global teams in the development of gas turbine and generator systems for new products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meredyth to our team. With her proven track record of managing electrical and mechanical engineering teams, coupled with her extensive experience in the wind energy sector, Meredyth's expertise will be instrumental in optimizing the operational efficiency of our wind energy projects," said PivotGen CEO Tim Rosenzweig. "Her appointment as the manager of our project engineering execution team marks a significant step forward in our mission to increase the productivity and operational lifespan of our operating wind projects."

In response to her appointment, Meredyth Chrichton remarked, "I am proud to join PivotGen and continue to advance sustainable energy solutions."

Meredyth's engineering career began in the automotive industry with the Timken Company. She holds a degree from the Colorado School of Mines and earned a Masters in Engineering Management from the University of Akron.

About PivotGen

PivotGen is a developer of wind and solar energy projects throughout the United States. With a focus on creative problem solving, PivotGen develops new renewable energy generation projects and gives new life to older projects through repowering and refurbishment strategies. PivotGen's team is committed to achieving a sustainable and renewable energy future and while maximizing economic impact and environmental benefit for our partners and the communities we serve.

www.pivotgen.com

Contact

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-6678

SOURCE PivotGen