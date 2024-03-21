Renibus Announces Leadership Transition

Jeffrey Keyser, RPh, JD, PhD, co-Founder and Former co-CEO, Appointed President & CEO

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal and metabolic diseases, today announced a transition in its leadership structure. As part of this change, Frank Stonebanks, former co-CEO, has left the company to pursue new opportunities. Renibus wishes Mr. Stonebanks the best in his future endeavors. Jeffrey Keyser, RPh, JD, PhD, co-founder and former co-CEO, has been appointed President and CEO of Renibus.

Dr. Keyser is a veteran of the biopharmaceutical industry with a track record of success. Prior to co-founding Renibus, Dr. Keyser invented the Mucinex product line for Adams Respiratory Therapeutics, Inc. and co-founded ZS Pharma, Inc. (acquired by Astra Zeneca Plc). His leadership has been instrumental in Renibus' success to date and he is well positioned to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

About Renibus Therapeutics

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-a-new class lead program is RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose), a single dose IV drug that is given over 1-2 hours, 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing elective cardiac and/or valve surgery. It is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. The drug has received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.

Veverimer is an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder that was acquired from Tricida. We are currently evaluating veverimer in preclinical models and analyzing historical data to further our understanding of its clinical profile with a goal of identifying an indication for evaluation in a Phase 2 trial. RBT-3 (iron sucrose), one component of RBT-1, is a novel, low molecular weight iron nanoparticle that has the potential to rapidly restore iron levels and improve blood product utilization in cardiac surgery and/or ER patients. RBT-3 has also demonstrated the potential to mitigate cisplatin induced nephrotoxicity in preclinical models. We are currently exploring opportunities to further the clinical development of RBT-3 in these potential indications. RBT-9 (stannic protoporfin), another component of RBT-1, is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drug. It has completed Phase 1 (as part of the RBT-1 program) and has been investigated in a 42-patient Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in high-risk patients with COVID-19. The data from this trial indicated that RBT-9 has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes. Additional work is underway to help inform the future clinical development strategy. RBT-2 (tetrahydrocurcumin) is an oral antioxidant and antifibrotic drug that is in IND enabling studies targeting delaying CKD progression.

