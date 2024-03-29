RENO 2024: Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Conference

RENO, Nev., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservationists, wildlife advocates and policymakers will gather for the Third Annual Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Conference. Set against the majestic backdrop of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, this year's conference will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada from April 17-19, 2024.

The conference aims to foster crucial conversations, examine scientific findings, and inspire collective action to safeguard our nation's wild horses, burros, and wildlife. Renowned experts, scientists, and advocates will convene to address pressing issues facing wild equines and their ecosystems.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive field trips, captivating speakers, and networking opportunities designed to ignite collaboration and drive tangible change. Full details can be found at: https://www.saveourwildhorsesandwildlife.org

Key topics on the agenda include:

Wild Horse Management: Exploring strategies for managing wild horses and burros to ensure their welfare and preserve ecosystem balance on the land federally protected for them. Habitat Preservation: Discussing the importance of preserving natural habitats to safeguard not only wild horses but also a diverse array of wildlife species. Legislative Advocacy: Examining current legislation impacting wild horses and advocating for policies that prioritize their protection and well-being. Community Engagement: Highlighting the role of communities in conservation efforts and fostering partnerships between stakeholders to promote coexistence between humans and wildlife. Education and Outreach: Empowering the next generation of conservationists through educational initiatives and outreach programs aimed at raising awareness about the plight of wild horses and wildlife.

"This year's conference represents a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to protect and preserve America's iconic wild horses and the ecosystems they call home before it is too late," said organizer Linda Greaves. "By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we will be able to craft recommendations for the Bureau of Land Management and Congress to move us toward solutions that ensure the survival of these wild animals and lands for generations to come."

Time is running out. Join our cause and join us in Reno!

SOURCE Save Our Wild Horses Coalition