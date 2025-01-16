Reno Tahoe Dermatology Is First in Nevada to Offer Nonsurgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancer

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced its availability in Nevada at an event at Reno Tahoe Dermatology. It is the first medical practice in the state to offer this GentleCure™ treatment experience.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate for early stage nonmelanoma, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment.

Dr. Billie Casse of Reno Tahoe Dermatology noted, "Nearly 32,000 individuals in Nevada are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone. Living in the high desert, our sun and UV radiation exposure can be extensive, increasing our risk of developing one or more skin cancers. For those who have been diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer, we now offer a nonsurgical treatment option which we call the GentleCure Experience, and we are proud to be the first practice in the state to offer it."

Joining Dr. Casse at the announcement was Brandi Anderson, Reno City Councilmember, and Molly Rose Lewis, Northern Nevada Community Development Manager for U.S. Jacky Rosen.

"We at SkinCure Oncology are delighted to partner with Reno Tahoe Dermatology to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based company. "Patients everywhere should have the choice of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with nearly 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

