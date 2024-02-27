Renova Technology, Inc. Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent.

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Renova Technology, Inc. is No. 222 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Renova Technology Team Marks a Milestone in Expansion and Growth for 2024.

"We are proud to have been recognized as an Inc. Regional winner, representing Georgia and the Southeast. Within the last 24 months, we have expanded our services, doubled our facilities, added new team members, and acquired state-of-the-art equipment for electronic repairs to better serve our customers," stated Marc Melkerson, CEO of Renova Technology.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Renova Technology, Inc.

Renova Technology, Inc. is an award-winning repair and supply chain services company. Over the last two decades, Renova has expanded its customer base and services to provide exceptional outsourced repair and supply chain programs including rework, advanced exchange, forward & reverse logistics, hard drive cold storage & media destruction, and special development projects.

Renova's customers span industries including automated parking, gaming & lottery, aerospace, fitness, public safety, fintech, surveillance, automotive, and healthcare. Renova serves world-class manufacturers, integrators, and enterprises such as NCR, Wahoo Fitness, Tellermate, Scientific Games, Panasonic Automotive, and Orbility.

Renova Technology, Inc. was also honored with the 2022 Partnership Gwinnett Small Supply Chain Pioneer Award and has been recognized as "A Company To Know" by SDM Magazine.

For more information, visit https://www.renovatechnology.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

