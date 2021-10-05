Renovate or Relocate: DEWALT® Survey Finds Over 70% of Dallas Homeowners Planning Renovations Before 2022

The tight housing market is contributing to this demand, with more than half of Dallas homeowners (54%) considering home renovations as an alternative to buying a new home.

"Like many other cities across the US, Dallas is undergoing a home renovation surge," said Maria Ford, President of Commercial Construction at Stanley Black & Decker. "As homeowners take on more advanced projects that go beyond the average DIYer's talents, they are more and more turning to professionals. That rise in demand is revealing a critical need for more skilled trade pros, especially in areas like electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and welding."

The home renovation surge is creating intense demand for contractors, but according to both homeowners and industry experts, supply is limited. Most homeowners (71%) are planning or considering using a professional home contractor for their project, but of those who have reached out to a contractor, more than half (65%) must wait at least three months for the work to start. The wait time should come as no surprise as there are 430,000 open construction jobs in the U.S.1

What's Driving Contractor Demand in Dallas?

The most common home renovation projects that Dallas homeowners are considering include bathroom remodels (38%), kitchen remodels (37%), bedroom remodels (31%), landscaping (29%) and porch/patio/deck makeovers (26%). Contractors are highest in demand for electrical work (46%), flooring (44%), plumbing, (42%) structural work (36%), painting (35%) and windows (35%).

When it comes to selecting a contractor, homeowners prioritize cost (65%), followed by license certification (52%) and professionalism (50%). Most homeowners (55%) rely on word of mouth to find their contractor, with only 39% of homeowners searching online or through other means.

Homeowners Appreciate the Value of the Skilled Trades

The immense effort put forth by trade skills professionals has not gone unnoticed by Dallas homeowners. Homeowners said they appreciated their contractors – they recognized their expertise (42%), the valued the ability to hire someone else to do the work (37%), and overall, they were satisfied with the complete project (39%). Beyond appreciation of the expertise, there has also been a broader understanding of the value of a skilled trade career - more than 6 in 10 homeowners in Dallas believe their child could make a good living as a professional home contractor.

"These are excellent and well-paying career paths for individuals looking for a new career path, especially as we are moving out of the pandemic and many are wanting a change. Stanley Black & Decker is committed to solving the labor shortage as part of our corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to help 10 million people gain the skills needed to secure jobs and revitalize communities by 2030," said Ford.

The average cost of a trade school program is almost one-fourth the cost of an average four-year college degree ($33,000 vs. $127,000).2 Trade skills jobs not only offers job security but is also financially rewarding. For example, plumbers earn an annual median wage of $55,000, while electricians earn an annual median wage of $56,180.3

Solutions for Skilled Trade Shortage

There is a significant need for more skilled trade workers in Dallas and around the world. To help address the issue, Stanley Black & Decker is working to empower makers through upskilling, promoting vocational training, increasing access to makerspace, and training and fostering Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) education.

To further support this mission, Stanley Black & Decker launched the "Empower Makers" Global Impact Challenge, a 5-year, up to $25 million commitment to fund vocational skills training and reskilling programs in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Beginning Oct. 1, nonprofits around the globe can apply for The Global Impact Challenge, which is expected to skill and reskill up to 3 million makers over the next five years. To apply or to learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's Global Impact Challenge, visit EmpowerMakers.com.

Survey Methodology

DEWALT commissioned Atomik Research to run an online survey of 2,516 homeowners in the United States, 1,005 of whom represented a national survey, while additional oversampling took place in Dallas, TN [251]. The margin of error for the national quota is +/- 3 percent, reported at a 95 percent confidence level. The fieldwork took place between May 21-30, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency.

