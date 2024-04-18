Renovit Digitizes Supply Chain Management with Ivalua

Ivalua's Source-to-Pay platform enables Renovit to improve and simplify supplier management operations and communication throughout its supply chain, increasing transparency and efficiency.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, and PwC Italy today announced that Renovit has implemented Ivalua's Source-to-Pay platform.

Renovit Società Benefit is the Italian platform launched by SNAM and CDP Equity to promote the energy efficiency of companies, apartment buildings, and public administration, fostering sustainable development and supporting Italy's energy transition. Renovit has been a Certified B Corp since 2022.

The implementation of Ivalua enables Renovit to effectively digitize Source-to-Pay operations. With Ivalua, Renovit streamlines supplier onboarding processes, optimizes supplier qualification, increases visibility over purchase orders, receipts, and invoices, and improves reporting and analytics. Furthermore, by leveraging Ivalua's Risk Center functionalities, Renovit enhances its ability to monitor and minimize risks along its supply chain.

"We strongly believe that digitizing purchasing processes is the key to better addressing the main challenges currently facing supply chain management. It was great to collaborate with Renovit on this digital transformation program for the launch of the Ivalua platform," said Gianfranco Netti, Director at PwC Italy, Practice Digital Procurement.

"Over the past two years, Renovit has been committed to creating and maintaining an ongoing dialogue with its network of suppliers, businesses and professionals, sharing goals and responsibilities and promoting an ever-increasing synergy," said Carmen Gioia, Renovit Group Head of Purchasing. "Our growth journey today sees the launch of the spend management platform powered by Ivalua, which will continue to evolve with us and enable us to simplify every interaction with our partners."

"Ivalua is thrilled to partner with Renovit to optimize its supply chain processes, increasing operational efficiency and visibility," said Andrea Cozzi, Country Sales Manager at Ivalua Italy. "We are delighted to welcome Renovit to our Italian customer base, a dynamic and continuously growing community."

