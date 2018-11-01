Renowned Artist Ignasi Monreal Captures the World of Four Seasons in Striking New Book by Assouline.

Through the playful and evocative digital paintings of celebrated artist Ignasi Monreal, Four Seasons: The Art of Hospitality beautifully depicts the essence of the Four Seasons brand – a company powered by its people, delivering authentic, world-class service across its hotels, resorts and residences worldwide.

"The real magic at Four Seasons happens behind the scenes. It is the unscripted care and service, delivered by our people, that creates lasting memories and exceptional experiences for our guests," says Christian Clerc, President, Worldwide Hotel Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "It is no small task to capture the spirit of our iconic brand through art, and Ignasi has done so beautifully. Through this book, I hope people are transported to the beautiful places of Four Seasons, and are inspired by these stories to create and craft their own memorable moments."

"Ignasi's unique approach to digital art combines traditional art forms with modern technology to express the timelessness of personal connections and the power of the Four Seasons story," notes Clerc. "We are honoured to work with him and privileged to be the subject of Assouline's celebration of luxury, culture, and lifestyle. Four Seasons: The Art of Hospitality is a testament to their vision and a one-of-a-kind addition to any library."

Ignasi Monreal is a celebrated multidisciplinary artist born in Barcelona and currently based in London. He is well known for creating Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, the first of its kind to be fully digitally painted, for which he was shortlisted for a 2018 Beazley Designs of the Year Award, a global celebration of creative minds in design.

"It is the perfection that's just there that you take for granted," says Monreal about his seven-week odyssey to eight Four Seasons properties around the world. "True luxury is in the things you don't notice or see. Of course, I experienced the stunning Four Seasons properties, but it was the warmth of the welcoming people, compounded by the lifetime of memories they create for their guests, that inspired the artworks found in this book – artworks that vividly portray the power of human connection, the potent significance of each personal story."

"When we started Assouline, our goal was to celebrate luxury lifestyle and culture on the pages of unique, artistic books of the highest quality," says Prosper Assouline, the Founder of Assouline Publishing. "We work with the best brands in the world to tell their stories, and so Four Seasons is the perfect addition to our latest collection. They have a celebrated, storied history of creating world-class travel experiences, operating the finest hotels in the world, and offering unmatched luxury service."

The 212-page book also features a foreward from Pilar Guzmán, longtime travel industry leader and former Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast Traveler. Four Seasons: The Art of Hospitality will be available for purchase at https://www.assouline.com/products/four-seasons.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 112 hotels and resorts, and 39 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Assouline

The first luxury brand dedicated to culture, Assouline began with the belief that a book artfully crafted and highly considered in its visual content can open our eyes and minds. Over two decades, guided by their passion for knowledge, culture, and travel, they have extended their vision to create all that can be desired in a chic library, from lavishly illustrated books and special editions that become unique decorative accessories.

