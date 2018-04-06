Renowned Blues-rock Guitarist Joe Bonamassa Teams Up With Fender®, Releases Fender '59 Twin-Amp™ Re-Issue

"The King of amps is back! It is one of the greatest amplifiers ever built, if not the greatest amplifier ever built," said Joe Bonamassa.

The new model recaptures the amazing tone, power and dynamic range of the original. It excels across a wide variety of genres, live and studio gigs – bringing the tweed '59 Twin-Amp to today's players and collectors. This re-issue is the first time in 60 years that Fender has released a "high-powered" tweed twin model since its original inception.

"The 1959 'high powered tweed' Twin-Amp is one of the most collectible guitar amplifiers of all time," said Shane Nicholas, Director, Product Development, Electronics at Fender. "They sound amazing for almost any type of music, are rare, and highly sought-after by rock stars and collectors. We're proud to work with Joe Bonamassa on the '59 Twin-Amp JB Edition, as he is not only a great guitarist, but a fanatic collector of Fender guitars, memorabilia and amps – including the tweed Twin models he began performing with several years ago."

Designed and handmade to Bonamassa's specifications in Corona, Calif., the amp's key features include: a classic 80-watt Fender 5F8A circuit; hand-wired eyelet board and Fender vintage-style "yellow" paper-foil-resin tone capacitors for original tweed-era tone and nuance; three premium 12AX7 preamp tubes; a quartet of 6L6 output tubes that are matched and rated for high output; an internal bias pot; a 5AR4 rectifier tube; Bright and Normal channels with high- and low-gain inputs; custom Mercury Magnetics™ transformers; as well as two 12" Celestion™ JB85 speakers – exclusive to this amp – for high-powered rock guitar tone.

The amp is housed in a finger-joined solid pine cabinet for resonant tone and features a lightly distressed cosmetic treatment with a lacquered tweed covering, '50s-style grille cloth and steel-reinforced leather strap handle. Subtle, '50s cosmetic touches, such as the serial number stamped with the original 1950s tooling and font from the era, complete the package.

To learn more about the new '59 Twin-Amp JB Edition, watch the demo video featuring Joe Bonamassa himself here: https://youtu.be/3z2gU8KOAE4. For images of Joe Bonamassa with the '59 Twin-Amp™ JB Edition, as well as product photos, click here. To watch Joe perform live with these Amps on stage, Check out his current tour schedule at www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends.

Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA:

As Joe Bonamassa enters his 28th year as a professional musician, he continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work. Bonamassa's career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989, when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter who has released 26 solo albums in the last 18 years, all on his own label, J&R Adventures. He founded and oversees the non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation to promote the heritage of the blues music to the next generation, fund music scholarships, and supplement the loss of music education in schools. Most recently, Bonamassa has been nominated for his 2nd GRAMMY® for Best Traditional Blues Album for 2016's "Live At The Greek Theatre." His latest release in 2018 landed Bonamassa his 19th #1 Billboard Blues Album (more than any other artist) and Billboard has honored him numerous times with the Blues Album Artist of the Year Award. Already on hitting the road this year with a full tour and release schedule planned for 2018, there are no signs of Joe slowing down.

