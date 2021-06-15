Renowned Education Leader Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski to Deliver Keynote at BbWorld 2021

RESTON, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard Inc., a leading global EdTech software and solutions company, announced today that Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, President of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), will deliver a keynote at BbWorld 2021, Blackboard's premiere global conference. A renowned education thought leader, Dr. Hrabowski's keynote will reflect on the complex challenges facing higher education as we look to the future and the importance of expanding access to education for all learners.

Photo of Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III

BbWorld is one of the largest EdTech conferences in the world, bringing together educators, administrators and industry leaders from around the globe to network, share best practices and discuss the future of education. The free conference is taking place virtually July 13-15 and 20-22.

"We are honored to be joined by Dr. Hrabowski at this critical time in the global education community where access to education for all learners is even more important," said Blackboard Chairman, CEO and President Bill Ballhaus. "Our focus this year at BbWorld is on the future of education and how students can benefit from personalized experiences in their learning environments. Blackboard is deeply committed to expanding access to education, and we are honored to welcome such an esteemed educator and thought leader."

President of UMBC since 1992, Dr. Hrabowski is a consultant on science and math education to national agencies, universities, and school systems. He was named by President Obama to chair the President's Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans. He chaired the National Academies' committee that produced the report, Expanding Underrepresented Minority Participation: America's Science and Technology Talent at the Crossroads. His 2013 TED talk highlights the "Four Pillars of College Success in Science."

Dr. Hrabowski has received multiple awards and recognitions for his many contributions to education. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME (2012) and one of America's Best Leaders by U.S. News & World Report (2008), he also received TIAA-CREF's Theodore M. Hesburgh Award for Leadership Excellence (2011), the Carnegie Corporation's Academic Leadership Award (2011), and the Heinz Award (2012) for contributions to improving the "Human Condition." More recently, he received the American Council on Education's Lifetime Achievement Award (2018), the University of California, Berkeley's Clark Kerr Award (2019), and the UCSF Medal from the University of California San Francisco (2020).

To learn more about BbWorld and to register for free, please visit www.bbworld.com/.

About Blackboard

Blackboard is a leading EdTech company, serving higher education, K-12, business, and government clients around the world. We connect a deep understanding of education with the power of technology to continuously push the boundaries of learning. Our mission is to advance learning together with the world's education community so that all learners, educators, and institutions can realize their goals today and prepare for tomorrow.

Contact: D'Anthony White, (202) 303-9314, [email protected]

SOURCE Blackboard Inc.

Related Links

www.blackboard.com

